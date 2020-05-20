Reedsburg veterans' organizations, residents plan low-key Memorial Day due to COVID-19 cancellations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With Memorial Day services around the Reedsburg area cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran’s organizations and residents are planning their own much more low-key way to honor veterans while celebrating the holiday weekend.

Normally, Reedsburg’s local veterans’ organizations host several events and programs around the community to honor the local veterans who lost their lives while serving in armed forces. One way is a parade held at Greenwood Cemetery, or the Cal Center depending on weather, which was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there isn’t any celebrations or services, some traditions to honor veterans still continued. Reedsburg’s American Legion Post 350 Events Coordinator Richard Knuth said the organizations inserted flags on all the veteran’s graves around the Reedsburg area cemeteries, wrapping that up May 17.

The American Legion will also host its brat stand May 23 with a drive-thru option only at the corner of Viking Village Food and BP gas station. The stand will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can order what they want from their car and will be given the food in a plastic bag to take home, Knuth said. Those serving food will wear masks and gloves, Knuth said.