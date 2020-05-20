Reedsburg veterans' organizations, residents plan low-key Memorial Day due to COVID-19 cancellations

With Memorial Day services around the Reedsburg area cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran’s organizations and residents are planning their own much more low-key way to honor veterans while celebrating the holiday weekend.
Normally, Reedsburg’s local veterans’ organizations host several events and programs around the community to honor the local veterans who lost their lives while serving in armed forces. One way is a parade held at Greenwood Cemetery, or the Cal Center depending on weather, which was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there isn’t any celebrations or services, some traditions to honor veterans still continued. Reedsburg’s American Legion Post 350 Events Coordinator Richard Knuth said the organizations inserted flags on all the veteran’s graves around the Reedsburg area cemeteries, wrapping that up May 17.
The American Legion will also host its brat stand May 23 with a drive-thru option only at the corner of Viking Village Food and BP gas station. The stand will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can order what they want from their car and will be given the food in a plastic bag to take home, Knuth said. Those serving food will wear masks and gloves, Knuth said.
Brats are $3, hot dogs are $2 and a can of soda is $1, he said. According to Knuth, all the money raised will provide funding to the American Legion to give to Reedsburg area community organizations, like the food pantry and Reedsburg Area Helping Hands. Some of that money also goes to Camp American Legion, a camp for families of veterans.
While the Safer at Home order was struck down by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court May 13, which opened restaurants and bars across the state, some residents are opting for a much more low-key way to commemorate the holiday. Besides helping out at the brat stand and spending time with family, Knuth plans to visit the Reedsburg area cemeteries to honor the veterans and visit the graves of his father, Adelmer, a World War II veteran and brother, Gerry, who served in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1969 to 1975.
Vianette Gordon said her family plans to stay close to Reedsburg and get outside, mainly go to the park and fish. They also might have a family barbecue in their backyard instead of going out to eat at a restaurant, she said. Reedsburg resident Brenda Bloom and Middleton resident Fred Ovalten said they also plan to spend time outside for Memorial Day, maybe visit Devil’s Lake in nearby Baraboo or go for a walk, depending on the weather.
