Reedsburg Voyageur Inn new manager experience helps in transition to new role

Rynes started working in the hotel industry at other resorts in the Wisconsin Dells when she was 18 years old, she said. She came to The Voyageur Inn in 2000, working a combination of a first and third shift job when she worked front desk and night auditor. She later became known as a “front desk supervisor,” even though she wasn’t officially granted the title, she said.

“Everybody kind of looked at me that way,” she said. “It wasn’t a title I was ever given but I just kind of fell into that role.”

The reason she’s stayed at The Voyageur Inn is because she considers the other employees who work there a family, she said.

“The employees are one of the biggest parts of it,” she said. “You get to know your employees they are like friends and family.”

In previous years, she’s helped the hotel’s past manager’s train and transition into the managerial role, she said. But Rynes turned it down when first offered the position several years back because she felt the timing wasn’t right, especially with two young children and a 45 minute to an hour drive to Reedsburg from her home between Hillsboro and Ontario.