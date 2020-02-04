Reedsburg Voyageur Inn new manager experience helps in transition to new role

Even though Chris Rynes said it’s a slow time for activity at the Voyageur Inn and Conference Center, she sees excitement among the other staff since she's become the new general manager for the Reedsburg hotel.
“I feel like we’re all excited,” Rynes said. “It’s just kind of like new energy brought into the place.”
Rynes was promoted to the general manager position in January, after serving 20 years at the hotels front desk. In her new role, she will collaborate with other staff at Marty’s Steakhouse, the restaurant attached to the hotel, to organize specials and events.
She will also help manage the 72 room hotel at 200 Viking Drive along with Owner Marty Koenecke’s other properties, Coper Springs in Reedsburg, Valley Inn in Elroy and Garden City in Union Center.
Koenecke said choosing Rynes was a “natural fit” for the general manager position because of her experience since she’s been with The Voyageur Inn for so long. He described her as a “very high caliber person” who is capable of doing well in the job.
“She’s a very high class, very knowledgeable (and) a very trustworthy person,” Koenecke said of Rynes.
Rynes started working in the hotel industry at other resorts in the Wisconsin Dells when she was 18 years old, she said. She came to The Voyageur Inn in 2000, working a combination of a first and third shift job when she worked front desk and night auditor. She later became known as a “front desk supervisor,” even though she wasn’t officially granted the title, she said.
“Everybody kind of looked at me that way,” she said. “It wasn’t a title I was ever given but I just kind of fell into that role.”
You have free articles remaining.
The reason she’s stayed at The Voyageur Inn is because she considers the other employees who work there a family, she said.
“The employees are one of the biggest parts of it,” she said. “You get to know your employees they are like friends and family.”
In previous years, she’s helped the hotel’s past manager’s train and transition into the managerial role, she said. But Rynes turned it down when first offered the position several years back because she felt the timing wasn’t right, especially with two young children and a 45 minute to an hour drive to Reedsburg from her home between Hillsboro and Ontario.
With her children grown, she felt the time was right to take the position and dedicate what it takes to execute the duties full time manager, she said.
While she’s familiar with some aspects of the job, like billing and knowing the ins and outs of the hotel, Rynes said she’s still learning some of the duties in her new role, like collaborating with other staff, including Koenecke, to plan parties at Mary’s Steakhouse and The Voyageur Inn.
Some aspects she wants to improve are marketing efforts and online reviews as well as post more specials, for rooms and events to social media, she said.
She said upcoming events at The Voyageur Inn and Conference Center include two musical acts, The Country Jamboree Feb. 9 and The Country Legends Feb. 23. Another event Marty’s Steakhouse is planned for Valentine’s Day is its restaurant, also known as the Black Squirrel Lounge, will become the Pink Squirrel Lounge for Valentine’s Day.
More information on The Voyageur Inn and Marty's Steakhouse can be found by calling its phone number at 608-524-6431 or visit its Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.