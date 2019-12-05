A woman was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Dec. 3 in Reedsburg.
Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said Reedsburg Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash with a reported injury at East Main Street and Logelin Drive. Cummings said the driver of the vehicle, 72-year-old Janice K. Henke, of Reedsburg, lost control of the 2018 GMC Arcadia she was driving. The vehicle flipped over on its roof after striking guardwire and a utility pole, according to Cummings.
Traffic was diverted for about 45 minutes as officials investigated the crash, Cummings said. Westbound vehicles were diverted to Viking Drive and eastbound vehicles were diverted to one lane on East Main Street, he said.
Cummings said the crash is still under investigation, but he didn’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. He said Henke was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
Cummings said Henke was transferred to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment. Reedsburg Area Medical Center Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience Carla Mercer said Dec. 4 Henke was treated and released.
Cummings said Reedsburg Area Ambulance, the Sauk County Sheriff's Department, Reedsburg Utility and Reedsburg Salvage also assisted at the scene.
