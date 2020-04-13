Reedsburg's Butterfest cancelled due to COVID-19

One of Reedsburg’s most anticipated events of the summer is cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Butterfest Board announced the cancellation of what would have been the 49th anniversary of the event in an April 7 post to its Facebook page. Chairperson of the Butterfest Board Chad Ellett said in an April 9 interview several factors came into play in the board’s decision to cancel the weeklong event, including the health and safety of the community and the estimated 20,000 to 30,000 people who attend Butterfest, including the parade. He said the plan is to bring the event back next year, its 50th anniversary.
There is also uncertainty if the state mandates banning large gatherings will still be in effect by the time June rolls around and even if officials lifted the laws by then depending on the spread of the coronavirus, it would’ve meant planning a large event in a short amount of time.
Ellett said the board looked at “every scenario possible” to reschedule Butterfest but didn’t want to interfere with dates of other Sauk County summer celebrations, like the Sauk County Fair in July.
“It’s not an easy decision at all,” Ellett said.
Richard Knuth, in charge of the parade and car show for Butterfest, agreed with Ellett adding the board made the right decision to cancel the event.
“You have to be honorable too and you’re better off just cancelling it,” Knuth said. “When you look at something like this you look at the safety of the people.”
The effects of the pandemic also interfered with the Little Miss Butterfest Pageant because interviews and judging are held at the school during March and April and can’t be conducted because schools are closed to slow the effect of the pandemic, he said.
Butterfest celebrates the time when Reedsburg was known as the Butter Capital of the World in the 1970s and ‘80s. This year’s Butterfest was scheduled for June 17-21 and normally includes events throughout the week like Little Miss Butterfest, a demolition derby and a tractor pull. It is the second time the event’s been cancelled, with the first time in 2008 due to the floods, Ellett said.
Ellett said some of the planning to pull off Butterfest include gathering volunteers to getting advertising and equipment ready. Several organizations also plan to host their own separate events and food stands, like the JC Lions setting up music bookings and Boy Scouts need to get food orders in.
“This doesn’t happen overnight and you’ve got other organizations involved you’ve got a lot of behind the scenes stuff to take into effect to make sure you have enough time,” he said. “There’s just so much that can’t be done in a week or two.”
Ellett said the Butterfest Board is looking ahead to next year for the 50th anniversary of the celebration, one milestone the board hopes to celebrate. Ellett said a final decision hasn’t been made on what the theme will be for the parade, but the community's efforts with coming together during the pandemic wouldn’t be ruled out. The 2019 Butterfest parade theme was a Salute to Reedsburg Area Volunteers During 2018, recognizing the community efforts during the 2018 floods.
“They will look at all kinds of things on that,” Ellett said of next year’s Butterfest. “There’s probably half a dozen topics already been thrown out there, what can we do with the situation we are in this year for next year on different things. But there’s been no final decision made.”
