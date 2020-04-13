Reedsburg's Butterfest cancelled due to COVID-19

“You have to be honorable too and you’re better off just cancelling it,” Knuth said. “When you look at something like this you look at the safety of the people.”

The effects of the pandemic also interfered with the Little Miss Butterfest Pageant because interviews and judging are held at the school during March and April and can’t be conducted because schools are closed to slow the effect of the pandemic, he said.

Butterfest celebrates the time when Reedsburg was known as the Butter Capital of the World in the 1970s and ‘80s. This year’s Butterfest was scheduled for June 17-21 and normally includes events throughout the week like Little Miss Butterfest, a demolition derby and a tractor pull. It is the second time the event’s been cancelled, with the first time in 2008 due to the floods, Ellett said.

Ellett said some of the planning to pull off Butterfest include gathering volunteers to getting advertising and equipment ready. Several organizations also plan to host their own separate events and food stands, like the JC Lions setting up music bookings and Boy Scouts need to get food orders in.