Reedsburg's CAL Center opening doors in July

The first event will be a series of performances by Reedsburg students. The students are part of the RAHS Drama-Junior Players, a theatrical summer school program for middle school students provided by the Reedsburg School District. They are currently rehearsing for the weekend of shows July 16-18.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This summer students will not be putting on one musical but six. Each musical will run about ten minutes. Performances are scheduled for July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for these shows.

The ten minute musicals include:

A Relative Relationship

Cookie Soiree

Finding Words

Run This Town

Super Hot

Cooking for Two

CAL Center Presents season officially kicks off July 30 with Sail On – The Beach Boys Tribute and live performances continue through June, tickets for these shows will be available at calcenterpresents.org.

CAL Center fan favorite Mollie B will be returning to Reedsburg three times over CAL Center Presents calendar with a show in September with a 9-11 tribute, then for her annual Christmas Shows in early December, and one last time for a pair of shows in June.