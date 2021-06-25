Reedsburg's CAL Center opening doors in July

Reedsburg will once again have a place for live music. Shows this summer include high school student productions, a Beatles Experience and a one-man Robin Williams tribute show.
Reedsburg School Board unanimously voted to re-open the CAL Center, which serves as a hub for live entertainment. Masks are optional and all capacity limits have been lifted for the upcoming shows.
Bill Klang the CAL Center coordinator, said in a statement the crew is excited to have the doors of the CAL Center open again starting July 1.
The auditorium seats just under 600 people. It was built in 1999 for $2.3 million and entirely funded by donations from the community.
The first event will be a series of performances by Reedsburg students. The students are part of the RAHS Drama-Junior Players, a theatrical summer school program for middle school students provided by the Reedsburg School District. They are currently rehearsing for the weekend of shows July 16-18.
This summer students will not be putting on one musical but six. Each musical will run about ten minutes. Performances are scheduled for July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for these shows.
The ten minute musicals include:
- A Relative Relationship
- Cookie Soiree
- Finding Words
- Run This Town
- Super Hot
- Cooking for Two
CAL Center Presents season officially kicks off July 30 with Sail On – The Beach Boys Tribute and live performances continue through June, tickets for these shows will be available at calcenterpresents.org.
CAL Center fan favorite Mollie B will be returning to Reedsburg three times over CAL Center Presents calendar with a show in September with a 9-11 tribute, then for her annual Christmas Shows in early December, and one last time for a pair of shows in June.
ImprovementsOver the last 15 months when the center was primarily used for school board meetings and the occasional high school event with limited capacity, social distancing and mask requirements. In that time there have been a number of improvements to the lights and sounds of the facility.
“LED lights have replaced florescent tubes, aisle and sconce lights, green room mirror lights and stage work lights,” Klang said. “New digital microphones were purchased and all new speakers were installed during the summer of 2020 making a resounding difference in the quality of sound experienced in the house.”