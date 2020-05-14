Reedsburg's J’s Pub and Grill spaghetti supper fundraiser sells out, estimated to raise about $4,000 for fire department

“We’re thrilled to be doing it,” Pettit said. “It’s sad to see things like that have to be postponed or cancelled and we just thought we could jump in and do our part in the community to keep it going.”

The restaurant had several safety measures in place for staff preparing and handing food to customers, with staff wearing gloves and masks.

Pettit, who has owned the restaurant at 280 Viking Drive for seven years, said its typically for the city of almost 10,000 people to rally behind a cause whether it be for the fire department, sports or to help someone in need.

Those who attended shouted gratitude to the restaurant for hosting the fundraiser as they drove off with their spaghetti meals. One resident Jamie McNamara said it was good to see the community doing what it can to support the fire department.

Lee Adams, another Reedsburg resident, said he attends the spaghetti supper every year to support the fire department and was glad J’s Pub and Grill decided to host its own event as a way to continue that support. He said Pettit’s actions to take on the fundraiser to support the community doesn’t surprise him.

“I think it’s awesome,” Adams said. “He’s involved in a lot of different things.”