Reedsburg's J’s Pub and Grill spaghetti supper fundraiser sells out, estimated to raise about $4,000 for fire department

Jayson Pettit said he wasn’t surprised by the community's reaction and support towards the restaurant hosting its own fundraiser to support the fire department after this year’s event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner of J’s Pub and Grill said he expected to sell out of all 500 tickets, which happened May 8. Several local companies and businesses also came together to support the effort, donating food for the restaurant to serve the spaghetti meals and others leaving cash donations.
Pettit estimated the drive-thru alone raised about $3,500 to $4,000 for the fire department on May 12. A final tally hadn’t been counted as of May 13 as the restaurant was selling extra product left over from the 500 meals served as take and bake spaghetti dinners. The proceeds will go to the fire department for future equipment purchases.
https://www.facebook.com/jpubgrill/posts/1657734841031020
While the estimated amount is significantly less than the $13,000 raised and more than 2,000 people served at the fire station at last year’s spaghetti supper, Pettit said this year’s fundraiser was still a success.
The fire department's annual spaghetti supper is one of three fundraisers, and the largest, the department hosts every year to raise money for equipment purchases. With this year's event postponed and uncertainty of a make-up date unknown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pettit decided to take on the task of hosting a much smaller drive-thru fundraiser.
“We’re thrilled to be doing it,” Pettit said. “It’s sad to see things like that have to be postponed or cancelled and we just thought we could jump in and do our part in the community to keep it going.”
The restaurant had several safety measures in place for staff preparing and handing food to customers, with staff wearing gloves and masks.
Pettit, who has owned the restaurant at 280 Viking Drive for seven years, said its typically for the city of almost 10,000 people to rally behind a cause whether it be for the fire department, sports or to help someone in need.
Those who attended shouted gratitude to the restaurant for hosting the fundraiser as they drove off with their spaghetti meals. One resident Jamie McNamara said it was good to see the community doing what it can to support the fire department.
Lee Adams, another Reedsburg resident, said he attends the spaghetti supper every year to support the fire department and was glad J’s Pub and Grill decided to host its own event as a way to continue that support. He said Pettit’s actions to take on the fundraiser to support the community doesn’t surprise him.
“I think it’s awesome,” Adams said. “He’s involved in a lot of different things.”
Additional photos from the J’s Pub and Grill’s spaghetti supper fundraiser for the fire department are on our website www.reedsburgtimespress.com.
051420-reed-gallery-virus014.jpg
Laura delivers meal
J's Pub and Grill staff make meals
J's Pub and Grill and Reedsburg fire truck
J's Pub and Grill drive-thru spaghetti supper
051420-reed-gallery-virus005.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus006.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus007.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus008.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus009.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus010.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus011.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus012.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus013.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus015.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus016.jpg
051420-reed-gallery-virus017.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.