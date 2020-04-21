Reedsburg's Main Street Books uses small business loan for storefront renovations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Main Street Books is one of the recipients of the city of Reedsburg's Small Business Emergency Loan Program implemented due to COVID-19. Owner Dana Westedt applied for and received a loan to help pay for storefront renovations.

"This project was planned to occur in September, but with the COVID-19 health crisis, a few things happened. First, the store is open only by appointment, so store traffic is at a minimum. In fact, downtown sidewalk traffic in general is almost non-existent. Second, my contractor, Bob Gavin Construction, had a couple jobs be put on hold, so he was able to move me up the list. Finally, the interest-free loan from the city is helping to pay for the work," said Westedt.

The project includes removal of the upper storefront, with insulation, weatherproofing, and a new exterior being applied. Then, in a couple weeks, energy efficient windows will be installed. "Sounds a little funny," said Westedt, "but I'll be looking forward to next winter in a much warmer store!" She thanks the city for being proactive by providing financial assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "I could have managed to get this work done and paid for, but bookstore resources would have been stretched to the limit. I'm very grateful for the quick action by our City Council and Administrator Becker to provide this interest-free loan so quickly."