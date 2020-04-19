Reeseville cheesemaker turns down three offers on 'Shark Tank'

REESEVILLE — Specialty Cheese Company co-owner David Scharfman entered ABC’s “Shark Tank” April 10 to showcase his cheese snack Just The Cheese. Scharfman had three sharks on the line with offers to invest in the product, but chose to walk away without making a deal.
“Shark Tank” provides a platform for many entrepreneurs to make business pitches that have led them to get a better understanding regarding the scope of their business. The TV show is both a short cut to find real-time investors, aka sharks, and a means to give a brand some fame.
Specialty’s snack bar was childhood idea of David’s that his dad, Paul Scharfman and a team developed in 1996. The company had a quick taste of fame with the product in the early 2000s when the Atkins low-carb diet was popular but that trend faded away.
David said those bars, while covered with cheese and spices, weren’t 100% cheese, and he convinced his dad to give the cheese snack another chance. In 2018, David Scharfman and his wife Connie Li relaunched the “Just The Cheese” division of Specialty Cheese Company. As the name indicates there is now only one ingredient. No fillers or preservatives are added to the snack, which is made simply by shredding homemade cheese into a mold and baking it.
“It tastes like my favorite part of a grilled cheese sandwich, the part that slides off the edge onto the pan and gets crunchy,” he said.
Scharfman said a producer of “Shark Tank” reached out to the company last summer asking them to apply to be on the show.
“That’s not how it usually works but it didn’t entitle us to any special treatment whatsoever. We still had to go through the audition process and do all the paperwork,” he said.
Scharfman and Li planned to make the company’s pitch to the sharks together, but the timing of the show’s taping last fall conflicted with their daughter’s first days of preschool.
“Connie was the master of designing the set and picking out the props,” Scharfman said. “It’s a bummer she didn’t get recognized on TV because she’s such an integral part of the business.”
He said she was also the one who chose his wardrobe, an orange suit complete with a cheesehead tie and top hat.
“The first question that the sharks asked, which didn’t get aired, was ‘It’s really just cheese?’ and the second question was ‘Where did you get that outfit?’ There are some things I will just never live down. But it was totally worth it,” he said.
The show is completely candid and organic, according to Scharfman.
“You go to the studio but don’t meet the sharks ahead of time. They don’t know anything about you and there’s no discussion beforehand. There’s also no cuts and you can’t control what they use,” he said. “Before watching the show the other night I was really quite nervous because the only thing I was 100% sure of was the last thing I said and the first 60 seconds of my pitch.”
Scharfman approached the investors asking for a $500,000 investment in exchange for 5% of the cheese bar business. He was looking for a shark willing to help him increase his production runs to increase his margins and thus his profit. At the time of filming in 2019, “Just The Cheese” had $3.7 million in sales with four months left to go in the year.
Sharks Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner both offered royalty deals. Mark Cuban also offered to invest $500,000 without a royalty for a 15% equity share.
All three offers were “politely and respectfully” declined by Scharfman.
“If Mark Cuban would have come to 10%, I probably would’ve taken it, and obviously it’d be a ton of fun to have him on board. But I take the position that the value of my business is important financially, but more importantly I value the work that my entire team has done. If you take a low valuation it de-values the hard work, love and effort that everyone’s put in and I wasn’t comfortable putting that low of a value on it,” he said.
Even though he didn’t make a deal with a shark, Scharfman said the episode boosted sales significantly this past week.
“We sold 14,000 boxes in 24 hours after the episode aired Friday and were completely sold out by Sunday morning. Typically on Amazon we sell 400-500 boxes a day and I thought we’d probably sell 10 times that because we were on national TV, but when it was 30 times more I was shocked. It was quite an uptick,” he said.
Scharfman said the demand for the crunchy cheese bars was increasing at a rapid pace even before the he approached the sharks.
“Just The Cheese” bars were in 700 stores at the time of the show’s taping last fall and they now can be found in 3,000 stores nationally. The cheese plant, which gets most of its milk from area dairy farms, is set to expand later this year.
“Everything has worked out really, really well for us. We’re still very successful without the help of a shark and for that I’m grateful. Part of me is even a little more proud of what we have because we did it ourselves,” Scharfman said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
