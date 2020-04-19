Reeseville cheesemaker turns down three offers on 'Shark Tank'

Scharfman said a producer of “Shark Tank” reached out to the company last summer asking them to apply to be on the show.

“That’s not how it usually works but it didn’t entitle us to any special treatment whatsoever. We still had to go through the audition process and do all the paperwork,” he said.

Scharfman and Li planned to make the company’s pitch to the sharks together, but the timing of the show’s taping last fall conflicted with their daughter’s first days of preschool.

“Connie was the master of designing the set and picking out the props,” Scharfman said. “It’s a bummer she didn’t get recognized on TV because she’s such an integral part of the business.”

He said she was also the one who chose his wardrobe, an orange suit complete with a cheesehead tie and top hat.

“The first question that the sharks asked, which didn’t get aired, was ‘It’s really just cheese?’ and the second question was ‘Where did you get that outfit?’ There are some things I will just never live down. But it was totally worth it,” he said.

The show is completely candid and organic, according to Scharfman.