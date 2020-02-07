Reeseville Community Center plans Valentine week events

The Reeseville Community Center, located at 406 N. Main St., will host two special events next week.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Reeseville Fire Department will host Bingo Night. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game starts at 5:30. Fifteen games will be played, including one progressive game. Food and beverages will be available.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the center will host a Valentine Fish Fry Night from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for a two-piece fish dinner is $12; $13 for a three-piece (deep fried or baked), $8 for chicken tenders, $13 for deep-fired shrimp, and $14 for a fish and shrimp combo.

Meals are served with French fries, coleslaw, potato salad, rye bread, milk and coffee. The meal will be catered by Leroy Meats of Horicon and is sponsored by the Reeseville Community Center.