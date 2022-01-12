 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reeseville contracting with Dodge County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement
Reeseville contracting with Dodge County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement

Reeseville Squad car

A Reeseville Squad Car is parked outside of the Reeseville Village Office on Wednesday. The doors showcase the partnership between Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Reeseville. Reeseville is contracting the county for deputy services in the village 10 hours per week.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

REESEVILLE – Reeseville has entered into an agreement with Dodge County for a deputy to provide part time law enforcement services to the village of about 700 people. 

The Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial was held on Wednesday in Juneau. 

Reeseville previously had a part-time police position that had been filled by police officers from other departments. However, the officers began serving more time in their own police departments, Reeseville Village Board Trustee Jim Bublitz said.

Beaver Dam Deputy Police Chief Scott Bahr served as the police chief of Reeseville for 27 years and was a valuable asset to the village. Bahr has taken on a new leadership role in Beaver Dam and  there is an increasing demand for police officers everywhere, so it became difficult to fill the part-time role in Reeseville.

“He was great,” Bublitz said about Bahr. “We appreciated him. We just wanted to get more of presence of law enforcement in Reeseville, and it wasn’t feasible for them.”

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt came up with an idea for deputies to serve the village.

“We always have provided law enforcement to the village,” Schmidt said. “This is an additional 10 hours a week where we will provide a deputy to the village.”

Schmidt said a couple of primary deputies would serve the majority of the hours in Reeseville in order to bring consistency and so the community will be aware of who serves their area.

Bublitz said a deputy was already in Reeseville Monday visiting the businesses to let people know that the village was contracting with the sheriff’s office.

While the deputies will not have office hours, the residents can contact Dodge County dispatch for a deputy to respond to the area, Schmidt said.

“The village board will make sure the community is protected in the best way possible,” Bublitz said.

