Reeseville contracting with Dodge County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement

REESEVILLE – Reeseville has entered into an agreement with Dodge County for a deputy to provide part time law enforcement services to the village of about 700 people.

Reeseville previously had a part-time police position that had been filled by police officers from other departments. However, the officers began serving more time in their own police departments, Reeseville Village Board Trustee Jim Bublitz said.

Beaver Dam Deputy Police Chief Scott Bahr served as the police chief of Reeseville for 27 years and was a valuable asset to the village. Bahr has taken on a new leadership role in Beaver Dam and there is an increasing demand for police officers everywhere, so it became difficult to fill the part-time role in Reeseville.

“He was great,” Bublitz said about Bahr. “We appreciated him. We just wanted to get more of presence of law enforcement in Reeseville, and it wasn’t feasible for them.”

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt came up with an idea for deputies to serve the village.

“We always have provided law enforcement to the village,” Schmidt said. “This is an additional 10 hours a week where we will provide a deputy to the village.”