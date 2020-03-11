Reeseville hosting Friday fish fry

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The dinner at, 406 N. Main St., runs 5-7:30 p.m. A two-piece fish dinner is $12 and three-piece is $13, deep fried or cod. The dinner also offers chicken tenders for $8, deep-fried shrimp $13, fish and shrimp combo, $14. All meals are served with French fries, coleslaw, potato salad, rye bread, milk and coffee.