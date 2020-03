Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville is having its Annual Spring Breaded Cod Fish Fry on Friday, March 27, 4:30-7 p.m. in the church hall. They will be serving breaded cod, homemade potato salad, homemade coleslaw, buttered corn, and homemade desserts. Adults: $10; children: 6-12-$4; under 6 can get in free. Carry-outs are available by calling 927-3102.