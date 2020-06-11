Reeseville woman enters into agreement for child neglect charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU — A Reeseville woman entered into a deferred prosecution agreement on Thursday for child neglect charge where harm was not done related to her baby’s umbilical cord testing positive for cocaine.

Sara Schimmel was also found guilty of misdemeanor counts of obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schimmel entered a no contest plea to all three counts. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia withheld finding guilt on the felony charge and approved the deferred prosecution agreement. He found Schimmel guilty of the two misdemeanor counts.

Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Schimmel on probation or 18 months. She must maintain absolute sobriety and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. She must undergo an AODA assessment and attend any counseling that is deemed appropriate.

Charges were filed in October after a doctor at Sun Prairie Medical Clinic reported the girl, who was 3 months old, had positive results for cocaine in its umbilical cord during the baby’s newborn checkups. The deputy informed the doctor he would notify child protective services and check on the child’s living conditions.