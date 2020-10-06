Referendum seeks more staff for Beaver Dam Fire and EMS

The starting salary for a firefighter/paramedic is $54,663, plus benefits. The expected cost of six new positions would be $487,000 in 2021 and $607,000 in 2026. Mannel said the city last approved funding one new full-time position in 2018.

Mannel said the fire department is being stretched too thin and straining to have enough responders on hand to meet the minumum standards for calls as Beaver Dam develops with new apartments and its population ages.

Staff were called back on overtime 325 times in the past year for calls and 239 times to meet minimum staffing requirements at the station. From 2015 to 2019, the department has seen an average of 404 double ambulance calls a year (two calls at the same time), 47 triple calls a year and 7 quadruple calls a year.

The additional full-time staff would bring an approximate overtime savings of $110,000 a year.

"A lot of us put our families second quite often to come in here and serve," said firefighter/paramedic JD DuCharme. "We're happy to do it. That's why we're in this profession. We want to serve others, but it comes down to having that quality. We want the quality that we're serving our community with to be extremely high."