Referendum seeks more staff for Beaver Dam Fire and EMS

Beaver Dam voters have a choice in the Nov. 3 election about whether to fund additional staff for the city's fire department.
On the ballot is a yes or no question about levying taxes to hire six new personnel for the city's fire department. The referendum question doesn't go into details, but the new full-time hires would be trained as firefighter/paramedics.
That would mean two additional people per shift as boots on the ground and staff for one extra ambulance. The tax impact would be 44 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $44 on the value of a $100,000 house.
The referendum does not cover a second fire station, a full-time fire inspector or a training chief.
"We see the rubber band about to break," said Fire Chief Alan Mannel. "I fear for our department if this referendum doesn't go through."
The fire station operates three rotating 24-hour shifts. The regular shift population in recent years ranges around six full-time staff and eight paid on-call staff. Staff also includes the fire chief, the deputy chief and the administrative assistant. The number of paid on-call firefighters has dropped in recent years, but the fire department did not say by how much it had declined.
In 2019, the department responded to 2,831 calls: 2,023 ambulance calls, 341 fire calls, 321 interfacility transports and 146 paramedic intercepts.
The starting salary for a firefighter/paramedic is $54,663, plus benefits. The expected cost of six new positions would be $487,000 in 2021 and $607,000 in 2026. Mannel said the city last approved funding one new full-time position in 2018.
Mannel said the fire department is being stretched too thin and straining to have enough responders on hand to meet the minumum standards for calls as Beaver Dam develops with new apartments and its population ages.
Staff were called back on overtime 325 times in the past year for calls and 239 times to meet minimum staffing requirements at the station. From 2015 to 2019, the department has seen an average of 404 double ambulance calls a year (two calls at the same time), 47 triple calls a year and 7 quadruple calls a year.
The additional full-time staff would bring an approximate overtime savings of $110,000 a year.
"A lot of us put our families second quite often to come in here and serve," said firefighter/paramedic JD DuCharme. "We're happy to do it. That's why we're in this profession. We want to serve others, but it comes down to having that quality. We want the quality that we're serving our community with to be extremely high."
When the Common Council discussed, and eventually approved, a referendum this summer, some officials wondered whether the fire department and police and fire commission fully considered other options before heading into the serious prospect of a referendum to raise taxes, including: hiring a smaller number of staff during higher-volume shifts; considering efficiencies within the department; continuing negotiations with outside entities; and further exploring regionalization of emergency services.
Surrounding communities are struggling to staff and fund their emergency departments, presenting another difficulty when the time comes to assist with Beaver Dam on calls.
Council member Mike Wissell, who voted against advancing the referendum this summer, said that he is in favor of public safety and improving the working environment for city staff. However, he said that he would have liked to see the police and fire commission present more options.
He suggested starting with three new staff, one per shift, to see how that would work out, or adding staff during the day hours with the highest call volumes. He also said there are more questions to be answered, like whether it will be difficult to find six qualified applicants and whether the department will have the capability to interview and train them while carrying out day-to-day operations. Finding qualified applicants has become more challenging in recent years.
"We're going to search long and hard to find them," DuCharme said. "They're out there."
Some officials wondered whether Beaver Dam taxpayers will end up subsidizing services outside of the city. The police and fire commission voted in August to keep the status quo with the city's revenue-generating interfacility transport program, which brought in a net income of $103,000 in 2018. The policy is to have Beaver Dam staff run non-emergency trips for patients between healthcare facilities when part-time or off-duty personnel are available and run emergency trips as staffing allows.
The commission voted to change the fee structure of the paramedic intercept program, which helped outside communities with higher-level calls, to cut down on unpaid bills. Proponents say such programs save lives or generate revenue and Beaver Dam still has everyday needs in the city with or without them.
A 2020 report found that the department has not always taken every possible interfacility transport call because staff are unavailable to be called back in. The report also found that the commitment level of paid on-call staff can vary as they may have other obligations away from Beaver Dam, particularly during the day.
The referendum will be on the ballot in Beaver Dam in the Nov. 3 election, and people are already voting with absentee ballots.
