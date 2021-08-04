Regional gas prices reach highest point in 7 years, could get a little higher, experts say

Gas prices in Wisconsin this week reached a 7-year high and probably won’t drop significantly any time soon, petroleum experts say.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline, as of Tuesday, reached $3.05 in Wisconsin and $3.18 per gallon nationally.

That’s about $1 more than the state and national average one year ago.

“We absolutely cannot get back to where we were last year, unless there’s another pandemic,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said. “Demand is higher than supply, and that’s what’s guided prices higher.”

Portage motorists on Tuesday paid as low as $2.93 per gallon of gas; Baraboo as low as $2.90; and Beaver Dam as low as $3.09, according to GasBuddy.

The state currently ranks as the 24th least expensive in the nation.

National gas prices, on average, crept from $3 per gallon in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July with crude oil prices over $70 per barrel, according to a news release from AAA on Monday. The automotive services agency said it expects an increase in global crude production in August “but even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.”

