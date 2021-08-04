Regional gas prices reach highest point in 7 years, could get a little higher, experts say

Gas prices in Wisconsin this week reached a 7-year high and probably won’t drop significantly any time soon, petroleum experts say.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline, as of Tuesday, reached $3.05 in Wisconsin and $3.18 per gallon nationally.
That’s about $1 more than the state and national average one year ago.
“We absolutely cannot get back to where we were last year, unless there’s another pandemic,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said. “Demand is higher than supply, and that’s what’s guided prices higher.”
Portage motorists on Tuesday paid as low as $2.93 per gallon of gas; Baraboo as low as $2.90; and Beaver Dam as low as $3.09, according to GasBuddy.
The state currently ranks as the 24th least expensive in the nation.
National gas prices, on average, crept from $3 per gallon in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July with crude oil prices over $70 per barrel, according to a news release from AAA on Monday. The automotive services agency said it expects an increase in global crude production in August “but even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.”
DeHaan said he also expects that gas prices will “continue to edge higher” during the summer travel season and then demand for gasoline should drop at least somewhat as cooler temperatures return in the fall.
“But who knows with the surge in the Delta variant (of COVID-19),” he said. “It’s an unpredictable climate.”
DeHaan said oil companies collectively lost about $50 billion during 2020. With less demand for gasoline, oil companies reacted by shutting down production and “that decision, last year, is still having a major impact” today.
Barring any unforeseen events in the U.S. and the world, DeHaan thinks it would be “highly improbable” for motorists to see the national or state gasoline price averages reach $4 a gallon in the next year.
The last time that happened was just before the Great Recession of 2008, when gasoline prices soared to $4.12 per gallon nationally.
“I just don’t see any factors that could drive prices to that point again,” DeHaan said. “I don’t see record prices occurring on the high side or low side (in the next year). It will probably be more of the same that we’ve been seeing for the last 4 to 6 months.”
