Region's blood donations tested for COVID antibodies

Blood centers throughout the country are facing challenges during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to find volunteer blood donors. Those who donate can also find out if their blood contains coronavirus antibodies.
Beaver Dam donors turned out to several blood drives this past week in spite of the bitter, cold temperatures.
The Watermark hosted a Versiti community blood drive Friday and First Lutheran held an American Red Cross drive Monday and Tuesday.
Both blood collection organizations have increased safety and infection control. Social distancing measures were in place and donors were required to wear a face mask while donating. In addition, appointments were encouraged to appropriately manage donor flow.
Ann Peck and Bonni Brown, who volunteered at the registration table Tuesday, said turnout was good with approximately 130 donors over the course of the two-day drive.
“I think people who give really make of it a point to come. We have a lot of regular donors,” said Peck.
Literature handed out to potential donors at the Versiti blood drive stated the donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. And as long as someone is feeling well and has been symptom free for 14 days, they can donate blood. Individuals can donate blood every eight weeks.
Both Versiti and the American Red Cross are conducting COVID-19 antibody tests on all donations.
According to the American Red Cross website, an antibody test screens for antibodies in blood which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether the immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present.
The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
American Red Cross team leader Rose Carberry said Tuesday that she noticed more people donating since they began testing for antibodies.
“We are definitely much busier and we’re getting a lot more first-time donors,” she said. “We haven’t had as many drives as we used to so that’s why it’s so important that all the appointment spots get filled.”
She said although there are supply and demand fluctuations for certain blood types, there is always a need for donors with O negative blood.
“Our region is amazing, donors answer the call. It’s good to bring in these new donors and start widening our range,” she said.
Versiti staff mentioned Friday that many school-based blood drives were canceled this past year when schools shut down due to the pandemic. That resulted in the loss of possible first-time donors, as the minimum age to give blood in Wisconsin is 16.
Both organizations are notifying individuals who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies for they may have the unique opportunity to help patients fighting the disease through the donation of blood, platelets, and convalescent plasma.
According to the American Association of Blood Banks, convalescent plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is essential as a treatment option for those hospitalized with and currently battling COVID-19. Blood collection organizations distributed more than 100,000 units of convalescent plasma in December to health care providers.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, go to redcrossblood.org or versiti.org.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.