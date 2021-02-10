Region's blood donations tested for COVID antibodies

Both Versiti and the American Red Cross are conducting COVID-19 antibody tests on all donations.

According to the American Red Cross website, an antibody test screens for antibodies in blood which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether the immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present.

The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

American Red Cross team leader Rose Carberry said Tuesday that she noticed more people donating since they began testing for antibodies.

“We are definitely much busier and we’re getting a lot more first-time donors,” she said. “We haven’t had as many drives as we used to so that’s why it’s so important that all the appointment spots get filled.”

She said although there are supply and demand fluctuations for certain blood types, there is always a need for donors with O negative blood.

“Our region is amazing, donors answer the call. It’s good to bring in these new donors and start widening our range,” she said.