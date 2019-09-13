A registered sex offender on supervision has relocated to a residence outside of Portage, authorities say.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Dale D. Drinkwater, 55, on Aug. 26 moved to a new address in the town of Pacific.
According to the release, Drinkwater was convicted in 2006 and again in 2016 for possession of child pornography.
Drinkwater was previously released to an address in the city of Portage in 2011. The sheriff's office said that community was notified at the time.
On probation/parole conditions, Drinkwater is not allowed to visit bars, taverns or liquor stores. He may also not have contact with minors, possess or consume drugs or alcohol and may not have contact with victims.
Drinkwater is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair who weighs 200 pounds and is 5-foot 9-inches tall.
