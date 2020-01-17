Registered sex offender to relocate to Beaver Dam

A convicted sex offender will be living in Beaver Dam after being released on parole, according to information provided by the police department to residents.

David K. Schraufnagel, 60, will be living in the 100 block of Elm Street following parole on Jan. 21. He was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child and third degree sexual assault of a child after pleading no contest in 2005. Other sexual assault charges were dismissed but read in.

He was accused of inappropriately touching teenage girls, including while serving as a volunteer for the Mayville School District in 2004.

Schraufnagel has served his sentence and is not wanted by the police. He will be be under police supervision and will participate in long-term programming as part of extended supervision. He may not have contact with victims or unsupervised contact with minors. He may not consume drugs.

He is on the sex offender registry and will also register with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and the Beaver Dam Police Department.

If he violates the rules or his parole conditions, he may be taken back into custody and confinement.