A downtown institution has been the site of many memories for Portage residents, but that ended as it closed its doors for the last time over the weekend.
Chris Geltemeyer was a patron of Malone’s Blarney Stone since it opened about 30 years ago and recalled a celebration of some kind to mark the occasion as the bar began serving customers. Geltemeyer called the atmosphere “irreplaceable” and lamented over where he would go once the tavern closed.
“I’m very comfortable here,” Geltemeyer said. “I’ve always loved it. It’s like a second home.”
The lit green shamrocks and twinkle lights strung across the ceiling were shut off for the last time on the final day of November. The day after Thanksgiving, regulars and former employees threw a large party.
Bartender April Anderson said the place was packed. Around 9 p.m. on its last day, the atmosphere was more subdued. About a dozen people sat at the bar or gathered around tables, some perusing the walls of photographs taken over the decades at the pub.
People tied to the business shared stories as they talked, laughing at antics from the past. Smiling faces and hugging patrons showed the years in the pictures through different hairstyles and clothing, some images faded more than others.
“It’s like a big family,” Anderson said as she served drinks and shook dice with familiar faces Saturday.
She said she was a longtime customer before taking on the job, noting that owners Kevin and Cheryl Malone are “great people.” Anderson was visibly choked up as she spoke about its closure, but said she understood the Malones were looking to retire after a long run.
“I’m super sad,” Anderson said. “I’ve been very emotional. It’s like the end of an era. This place is like a city landmark.”
The Blarney Stone served as the site of annual chili competitions, donating the proceeds to local nonprofit groups. For Dan and Angie Schelvan of Pardeeville, it’s where they first became friends when Schelvan was bartending. They’ve now been married for more than a year.
Lifelong resident Garret Thiede spent hours after grade school at the video game machines, taking any quarters he could from his mother, Peri, who would work behind the bar in the evenings. Thiede, who worked as a bartender himself in recent years, remembers being dropped off there by the bus because it was closer than home.
Geltemeyer sat with his brother Kyle as Kyle and Jillian Geltemeyer played pool for the last time at the Blarney Stone. They recalled memorable Green Bay Packers games, like the week 10 match in 2000 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Chris Geltemeyer pointed to the exact spot he was sitting in when he watched then quarterback Brett Favre throw to wide receiver Antonio Freeman, who caught the ball even as it looked like it was about to be intercepted and secured the ball as he was lying on the turf after it bounced off the back of his shoulder and his elbow. The Packers won that game in overtime as Freeman ran it into the endzone after what some consider to be one of the greatest catches of all time in the NFL. Chris Geltemeyer said that is a moment he will never forget and it is forever tied to Malone’s Blarney Stone.
“It’s been a good run,” he said. “I should be happy instead of sad. All good things come to an end.”
