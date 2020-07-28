Reichhoff appointed to New Lisbon council, changes possible for seasonal sites at Riverside Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fate of seasonal campers at New Lisbon’s Riverside Park is still up in the air as the city is debating whether to continue offering seasonal sites or change to a daily, weekly, monthly model.

In a meeting attended by 30 members of the public on July 20, the New Lisbon Common Council listened to comments and suggestions by citizens. Discussion of the change was not listed as an “action item” on the meeting agenda, meaning no vote or motions could be made during the meeting on changes to the campground model.

Council member Marv Newlun has previously suggested eliminating seasonal sites and changing the campground’s rental options to either daily, weekly, or monthly terms. Newlun’s proposal has received pushback from seasonal campers at the park, with a petition opposing the possible changes garnering 279 signatures from New Lisbon residents.