Reichhoff appointed to New Lisbon council, changes possible for seasonal sites at Riverside Park

The fate of seasonal campers at New Lisbon’s Riverside Park is still up in the air as the city is debating whether to continue offering seasonal sites or change to a daily, weekly, monthly model.
In a meeting attended by 30 members of the public on July 20, the New Lisbon Common Council listened to comments and suggestions by citizens. Discussion of the change was not listed as an “action item” on the meeting agenda, meaning no vote or motions could be made during the meeting on changes to the campground model.
Council member Marv Newlun has previously suggested eliminating seasonal sites and changing the campground’s rental options to either daily, weekly, or monthly terms. Newlun’s proposal has received pushback from seasonal campers at the park, with a petition opposing the possible changes garnering 279 signatures from New Lisbon residents.
Newlun said if the campground keeps seasonal sites, the changes should include a rate increase to $1,500 per year, with tenants paying in full each year and also paying their own yard maintenance and electricity, while sewer and water rates are included. Campers would not be allowed to live on site year-round, would need approval for putting up structures, and would not be allowed to conduct businesses on site. Under this proposal either 10, 15, or 18 of the sites would be seasonal sites and the remaining sites would be for transient campers.
If the council approves a change to a daily, weekly, monthly model, the prices would change to $35 for daily campers, $200 for weekly campers, and $250 for monthly campers staying the entire season. Campers staying on the monthly plan but not for the entire season would be charged at a rate of $650 per month. The city would provide yard maintenance of these sites, and sewer and water would be included in the daily rate but metered on weekly and monthly rates. The placement of structures, with approval, would be allowed for monthly campers.
The city scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. July 28 in conjunction with the Pool and Park Committee where a vote will determine if the changes are adopted. The meeting is open to the public.
New council member
Mayor Jacob Kallies and the council approved the appointment of Morgan Reichhoff to the Ward 3 Council seat.
Reichhoff is filling the seat previously occupied by Peggy Wyss, who declined to run for reelection in the April election. No candidates filed paperwork to run for the seat during the election, which left the appointment up to the council.
“I decided to put my name up because I love this city,” Reichhoff said. “I’ve been in New Lisbon, I’ve lived here my whole life and I want to make a difference.”
The council voted to approve Reichhoff during the meeting, with Mark Toelle abstaining. Reichhoff will be up for reelection in spring 2021.
Reichhoff said she plans to run for reelection.
Other action
In other action last week, the council:
- Approved renewal of a contract for ambulance services with Camp Douglas Rescue through Dec. 31, 2022.
- Approved a Class “A” Combination Liquor License for Dolgencorp, doing business as Dollar General Store #17126.
- Approved operator’s licenses for Kathy Stecher and Angela Folgate.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.