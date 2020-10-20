Relief funds help towns, villages in Sauk, Columbia but deadline comes amid election

A lack of clarity on what would and would not be eligible for reimbursement is another problem, Mergen said. He said the guidelines make it seem as though the Routes to Recovery program is generous on possible uses, but it’s low on specifics. He’s asked the state about three separate items and only got a response about one.

For example, buying a new board table would allow committee members to sit farther apart than they currently can, but the meeting room in village hall might be too small to fit a table that allows them to fully adhere to distancing guidelines, Mergen said.

“It’s the kind of situation where without having a clear yes or no, it's difficult for me to make a commitment to an expense like that,” he said, adding that if he makes a purchase and is later denied reimbursement for it, the cost would come out of the village budget and thus affect its operations.