Relief funds help towns, villages in Sauk, Columbia but deadline comes amid election

When her deputy quit in August, April Goeske found herself under a pile of work she thought had already been done. It hadn’t even been started.
Only two and a half weeks remain before the town of Lodi clerk-treasurer has to make purchases and report any costs that could be reimbursed under the Routes to Recovery program, while continuing her normal duties and managing the busiest election in recent history.
More than $54,400 is at stake for the town of roughly 3,350.
“I haven’t hardly had any time to look at it,” Goeske said of the Routes to Recovery program. “It’s like yes, I’d love to -- but.
“But I know I’ve got to, because boy, oh boy, I’ll guarantee you they’ll get rid of me quick if I don’t manage to get some or all of this money,” she said. “Of course, they (town board) aren’t offering to help at all. They’re just, ‘April, do it.’”
Using federal CARES Act money, the grant program reimburses Wisconsin municipalities for expenditures incurred since March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Each town, village, city, county and tribal government has been allocated a portion of the state’s $200 million total, based on population and responsibilities.
Columbia County municipalities were allocated a combined total of almost $930,000 and the county government received another $931,000, according to Kathleen Haas of the Columbia County UW-Extension. As of Sept. 21, the county had submitted claims for less than half of its total available funds, while local governments had used less than 9%.
With a slightly higher population, Sauk County government’s allocation is almost $1.03 million, according to the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Local government allocations can be found on the DOA website.
They have until Nov. 6 -- three days after the general election -- to make eligible purchases and until Nov. 18 to submit them for reimbursement, according to the state DOA.
Haas said she recently contacted every municipality in Columbia County to make sure they knew about the program and its deadlines. She found that many, especially smaller communities, weren’t very familiar with it and didn’t know how they might use the money. Clerks are “overwhelmed” right now dealing with the election, she said.
“There’s a pretty good amount of money there, and some of the towns hadn’t even looked at spending this money or didn’t feel like they had eligible expenses, but there’s a wide range that you can spend this money on -- everything from helping with elections and making it COVID safe, your polling places, to making your offices virtually friendly, which a lot of communities haven’t had monies to do that,” Haas said.
Municipalities also can use the program funds to purchase COVID-related services or materials on behalf of school districts, public libraries, EMS stations and fire departments, Haas said. They could even purchase personal protective equipment or sanitizer for food pantries and privately owned child care centers, according to an email from a state DOA official to Haas.
The town of Delton opted to give its full share -- about $40,000 -- to the fire department and EMS that services the town, village of Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells. Town Chairman Bill Lowe said he didn’t think any of the eligible uses applied to the town government except emergency services.
“Really, the only expenses that we could justify were within that EMS and the fire department,” Lowe said. He said officials weren’t sure if the fire department would be able to use all of the available funds because they might also get some from the city and village. The village’s allocation is about $46,800, while Wisconsin Dells’ is $45,300.
Clerk Deborah Kowalke said most of Delton’s coronavirus costs are related to the election and will be paid with another grant.
“And we’re also getting lots and lots of free stuff from the state,” Kowalke said, including masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer and pens for the election.
DOA guidance states that municipalities also can reallocate any funds they don’t use to another local government as long as they do so before the receiving entity submits its own expense report. After the November deadline, any unused funds will go back to the state “for other eligible uses before the year-end federal deadline,” at which time unspent funds go back to the federal government, the guidance says.
Sauk County government can expect to get a share of the almost $26,800 allocated to the village of West Baraboo. Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen said the village has spent about $12,000 so far on PPE, sneeze guards, a video conferencing system and related equipment to allow remote meeting participation, touchless switches and door openers and an ultraviolet air filtration system.
“We do need it,” Mergen said of the program funds. “We’ve been using it as much as we can. We have a significant amount left still, but our intention is to use as much as we’re able to, to help mitigate COVID within the village.”
For some of the remaining $15,000, leaders are considering additional measures to improve social distancing at village hall, such as a larger board table, and touchless drinking fountains for the parks, Mergen said. He originally wanted to buy Chromebooks or tablets so board members could participate in meetings from home, but he couldn’t find a supplier that had enough in stock given high demand.
Mergen said he doesn’t expect to be able to use all of the money by the deadline because there are a limited number of things that a village of roughly 1,650 can do with it. He plans to give the rest to the county in hopes that it will be used locally.
Though Mergen researched the program when it was first announced, he said the timing of the final deadline has posed a significant challenge. The weeks leading up to an election are “the very busiest time,” he added, and the limited timeframe doesn’t allow officials to see the “bigger picture” or how needs might change.
A lack of clarity on what would and would not be eligible for reimbursement is another problem, Mergen said. He said the guidelines make it seem as though the Routes to Recovery program is generous on possible uses, but it’s low on specifics. He’s asked the state about three separate items and only got a response about one.
For example, buying a new board table would allow committee members to sit farther apart than they currently can, but the meeting room in village hall might be too small to fit a table that allows them to fully adhere to distancing guidelines, Mergen said.
“It’s the kind of situation where without having a clear yes or no, it's difficult for me to make a commitment to an expense like that,” he said, adding that if he makes a purchase and is later denied reimbursement for it, the cost would come out of the village budget and thus affect its operations.
“I think generally speaking they’re pretty generous with what they would allow as an expense, but again, it doesn’t take away that seed of doubt that if I’m wrong or if something happens where it does get restricted more, it’s just a chance that I as the clerk of the village have to take and either go forward or not,” he said. “I think it has been good, however I feel as though more direct communication, more clarity on those kinds of specific questions that people have could be useful.”
Goeske, who’s worked for the town of Lodi for 15 years, said last week that she’s “playing catch-up” on the Routes to Recovery program. So far, she’s identified about $25,000 in COVID-related expenses. The town spent about $13,000 on technology upgrades to accommodate virtual meetings and working from home and $5,000 in election expenses, she said.
The town board will likely reallocate any of its unused funds to another local entity, such as schools or the sheriff’s office, Goeske said.
Goeske said in a normal election, she processes between 50-100 absentee ballots; this election, the town has sent out almost 900. In the 2016 presidential election, the town sent out 350, she said.
“Needless to say, our wages and our election envelopes and our postage and everything else is skyrocketed above more than my whole election budget normally is,” she said.
In West Baraboo, the village has gotten 271 absentee ballot applications as of Monday afternoon, Mergen said.
Goeske is the only full-time employee at the town hall, despite its population exceeding that of the city of Lodi. The deputy clerk, who quit in August, worked part time. Meanwhile, the nearby city employs a clerk, deputy clerk, treasurer, administrator and two other staff members, according to its website.
Feeling overwhelmed after her deputy quit, Goeske said she enlisted a friend of hers -- retired city clerk Adele Van Ness -- to work part-time through the election. Haas offered to help with the Routes program, which Goeske said “might be a godsend.” A deputy treasurer is now putting in a few hours a week, and three full-time poll workers will help with in-person voting for the next two weeks.
“We keep on keeping on, and once in a while we get thrown a life vest,” Goeske said. “So, it’s the same position most clerks are in, most treasurers are in, but most places now don’t have clerk-treasurers.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
