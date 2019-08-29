Visitors to Spirit Point Park over Labor Day weekend will be able to experience life before 1840 due to the efforts of the Spirit Lake Mountain Men, who have hosted the Baraboo River Rendezvous for more than two decades.
Treasurer Nicole Hanke said the event provides an educational, interactive experience, with demonstrations from people wearing the clothing of the time. People will watch as demonstrators show off blacksmithing or rope-making skills and can see experienced axe throwers take aim at targets.
“We want to give the public a chance to step back in time,” Hanke said. “We do it every year to bring history back to life.”
Dan Nolan recently retired from the United States Postal Service and said he looks forward to dedicating his time to re-enactments. Known as “Fluteman Dan” during rendezvous events, the Hanover, Illinois, resident said he began taking part when he grew bored of camping in state parks with similar amenities to the ones he has at home. Nolan said he has attended the Baraboo River Rendezvous for more than 15 years.
“It’s a hobby that becomes a passion,” he said.
Nolan can play more than the flute. He began with an Irish pennywhistle before procuring a number of Native American flutes. Four years ago, he took up the hammered dulcimer, a percussion stringed instrument with a trapezoidal-shaped sound board. He recently ordered a hurdy-gurdy, a stringed instrument roughly the size of a banjo that requires the player to turn a hand crank attached to a wheel that rubs the strings, from a maker in Ukraine that took eight months to receive.
Looking forward to the event, Nolan said he has become acquainted with other demonstrators and enjoys the weekend. He also is glad the event will return to its usual location on Spirit Point after high water on the Baraboo River forced the event to move to the Sauk County Fairgrounds in 2018.
Hanke said activities will be spread throughout the weekend. Organizers rearranged the schedule to ensure each day has something different to see rather than lumping demonstrations together.
“That way there's something big going on every day rather than just Saturday,” Hanke said.
There will be old-fashioned food and soda, and Heavenly Smoked Roasters will be onsite for meals as well. Archery and knife throwing will be practiced and Hanke said there will even be a pie baking contest. There will also be a silent auction throughout the weekend.
The event begins Friday and continues through Monday. Entry costs $2, but is free for children 5 years old and younger. Hanke said the event will be free Monday, when most presenters will be packing up their materials.
