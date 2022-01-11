Rep. Born, Sen. Stroebel introduce legislation to end tax increase scheme

MADISON — Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Duey Stroebel introduced legislation Tuesday that bars local governments from bypassing state law to increase taxes on their residents. LRB 5085 would require any local government receiving revenue from a transportation utility to reduce its property tax levy by the same amount.

“Local governments are using legal gymnastics to create new taxes on their residents. Nowhere in statute are municipalities authorized to create these utilities,” Rep. Born said. “If these new tax schemes are allowed, what will they dream up next?”

Local governments are subject to limits under state law on how much tax can be imposed on residents, however, certain municipalities have created a new “transportation utility fee” as a way to circumvent levy limits to impose new taxes on residents. The requirement under LRB 5085 to reduce the levy by an amount equal to the transportation utility could be waived with the consent of voters through passage of a referendum. Existing transportation utilities would be subject to the requirements under the bill.