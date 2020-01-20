Rep. Glenn Grothman addresses wide range of topics at Dodge County town hall meeting

Attendee Christopher Ross asked Grothman how he reconciles his beliefs about limiting immigration and welfare with what the Bible says about caring for the poor and welcoming strangers. Grothman said he supports adding work requirements for food stamps.

Another person challenged Grothman's notion that welfare becomes a lifestyle for people, who may not have access to necessities like transportation, and in her own family she has people who work full time but can't afford insurance and still don't make the cutoff for food stamps.

Grothman said his job is to make sure the U.S. stays strong and that he believes the statements in the Bible are meant for how someone behaves on an individual basis. He said the number of people on food stamps has exploded despite the good business economy.

Tom Stone said that he was tired of endless wars that have no mission. Grothman said he believes that the world has remained relatively stable largely because of a strong U.S. military. He said he was rare among Republicans in that he believes defense spending doesn't need to keep going up.