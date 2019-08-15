As President Donald Trump proposes to crack down on immigrants receiving welfare benefits, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) would like to see an even stricter position.
The representative for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District, who was in town for the Dodge County Fair, said he would cut off all welfare for anyone who isn't a U.S. citizen, period. Trump's proposal would deny green cards to anyone predicted to be larger users of welfare programs.
Opponents say the policies would disproportionately affect, and target, immigrants of color from poorer parts of the would while denying anyone who isn't already middle class the opportunity to come to the US.
"Quite frankly we have too many people on welfare in our country. We can't be taking everybody from Brazil, Guatemala who wants to come to America and put them on welfare as well," Grothman said. "President Trump is 100 percent right. First of all, we're broke. Secondly, the immigrants of today are going to be the citizens of tomorrow. We want the best that other countries have to offer."
Grothman said "the best" would be people who can prove that they have skills, can work hard and not break the law.
"I think we have good people from all countries. We have bad people from all countries," Grothman said. It's already very expensive to take care of our citizens in need. We cannot afford to take care of citizens from other countries."
Grothman is also promoting "competency-based" learning at the higher education level, introducing a bill this summer. The concept would allow students to bypass the usual wait to the end of a semester to complete a course if they can show mastery of a skill in other ways.
For example, a nursing student can do a project to show what they've learned on the job in a hospital or retirement home. The idea is to lower the time it takes to finish a degree, reduce student debt and have more graduates in a field.
Grothman said he wants to align federal student aid with the concept, which the University of Wisconsin uses.
"You can work on that project at 11 at night, 2 in the morning. You can work on four projects in a row," he said. "You can get through UW as quickly as possible. You'll wind up getting through quicker and taking out less student debt."
Grothman also said he supports making universities sign off before a student takes out a loan.
He also said he is working to make sure that new rules don't come into place that could threaten sheltered workplaces, which provide people with disabilities with work, like Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam. A minimum wage below the normal one applies to people with disabilities, and Grothman said opposes raising it, saying it would endanger those jobs.
Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would get rid of the sub-minimum wage, saying it's unfair and exploits workers.
"If you begin to say you have to people -- even people with different abilities -- at least $7.50 an hour or $15 an hour, a lot of people are not going to have jobs, and that would be a tragedy," he said.
While in the area, Grothman is hitting the booths at the Dodge County Fair and touring the Kraft factory. He also received the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at the Beaver Dam Chamber.
