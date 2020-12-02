Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam appointed co-chair of state legislature's budget committee

State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) has been appointed co-chair of the Wisconsin legislature's Joint Finance Committee, the body primarily reponsible for producing the biennial state budget.

Born, who was appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said, “After serving on the committee the last two budget cycles, I know the hard work and dedication it takes to ensure we are making wise investments with taxpayer funds.

“There is no doubt the next budget will be difficult because of the uncertainty the pandemic presents. I’m confident that by working together with my Assembly colleagues, the next budget we pass will be fiscally responsible. I’m also looking forward to working alongside Co-Chair (Howard) Marklein."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marklein, R-Spring Green, was appointed to replace Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, by newly elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu in November. Darling had been co-chair of the committee since 2011.

Last week, Rep. John Nygren, a longtime Republican member of the state Assembly who served as the co-chair of the state’s budget committee, announced his resignation to pursue a career in the private sector. That left an opening that led to Born's appointment.