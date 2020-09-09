Rep. Mark Pocan addresses potential COVID-19 relief, Postal Service issues at virtual town hall

Like the CARES Act, the HEROS Act provides several coronavirus relief measures like a $1,200 stimulus check to individuals, payments to assist local, state and tribal governments, COVID-19 testing and additional enhancements to the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the bill summary on congress.gov.

“We need the Senate to come to work,” Pocan said. The Senate needs to not only pass a COVID-19 relief bill but also finish budgetary requirements with the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 for the federal government, he said.

Earlier in the town hall, Pocan said the Senate has yet to pass all 12 of the appropriation bills, which designates funding for government programs. Pocan predicted a resolution to continue spending might happen to keep funding going for a short period of time. He did not predict a government shutdown. Congress will be in session until early October and will take a short break before the November election, he said.

When asked what is being done to help Wisconsin farmers during the coronavirus pandemic, Pocan said the USDA purchasing surplus items for food pantries was a good idea but not a lot of items were purchased from Wisconsin farms.