Rep. Mark Pocan addresses potential COVID-19 relief, Postal Service issues at virtual town hall

U.S. Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan is hoping a potential COVID-19 relief bill might be on its way in the next couple of weeks, along with other proposed legislation to address funding for the nation's postal service.
Pocan, D-Black Earth, addressed several issues and work being done in Congress at a virtual town hall hosted for Sauk and Iowa County residents Sept. 9. Pocan has represented Wisconsin's second Congressional district since 2013. The incumbent is running against Republican challenger Peter Theron in the Nov. 3 election.
Pocan said he’s hoping Congress will address potential coronavirus relief in the next three weeks. The House passed the HEROS Act, the $3 trillion proposed legislation to help with coronavirus relief, in May. The U.S. Senate has not taken up the item and continues to work on drafting its own legislation.
When asked in a separate interview with the Times-Press when a coronavirus relief bill could be passed, he said it will be up to the Senate if they take up legislation regarding potential relief.
“They haven’t taken up legislation," Pocan said. "We passed ours in May, the HEROS Act. For months, they did nothing and they started to negotiate on a bill they couldn’t even put on the floor because they can’t pass it with the majority they have.”
“We need them to take up something,” he said. “It’s a pretty dire situation which is why I don’t understand why the Senate is not moving faster.”
Like the CARES Act, the HEROS Act provides several coronavirus relief measures like a $1,200 stimulus check to individuals, payments to assist local, state and tribal governments, COVID-19 testing and additional enhancements to the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the bill summary on congress.gov.
“We need the Senate to come to work,” Pocan said. The Senate needs to not only pass a COVID-19 relief bill but also finish budgetary requirements with the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 for the federal government, he said.
Earlier in the town hall, Pocan said the Senate has yet to pass all 12 of the appropriation bills, which designates funding for government programs. Pocan predicted a resolution to continue spending might happen to keep funding going for a short period of time. He did not predict a government shutdown. Congress will be in session until early October and will take a short break before the November election, he said.
When asked what is being done to help Wisconsin farmers during the coronavirus pandemic, Pocan said the USDA purchasing surplus items for food pantries was a good idea but not a lot of items were purchased from Wisconsin farms.
“We should be doing more (for farmers) and we did some in the CARES Act but there’s more we had in the HEROS Act that if the Republicans in the Senate don’t pass we are not going to have additional help for those family farmers in Wisconsin,” he said.
Pocan was also asked about President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut, which would delay the tax being deducted out of paychecks until the end of the year but paid back starting in early 2021. Pocan said the measure is in limbo because Congress doesn’t have any guidelines on how to implement the measure. He called the measure “kind of bogus.”
Pocan said Trump cannot cut payroll taxes without Congressional approval. The money from the tax also funds social security, which could create fund balance issues with the program, he said.
“It’s an awful idea to say you’re just going to withhold it for some period of time and you still have to pay it back because now employers don’t know how to handle it,” he said.
Pocan also addressed the House voting in August on a $25 billion bill to provide emergency funding to the U.S. Postal Service and is waiting for the Senate to take it up. He said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Trump’s actions have slowed the mail service. Pocan said it's caused chaos in the system, at a time when more mail-in ballots are being requested for people to vote absentee in the November election and avoid the polls with the coronavirus pandemic.
Pocan said he’s heard stories of people who have had their prescriptions delayed and small businesses haven’t gotten their packages or goods delivered in a timely manner.
“We’ve seen a lot of negative consequences out of what’s happened,” he said.
Pocan said DeJoy’s actions resulting in the slow service, like dismantling sorting machines, have been reversed but there are still issues to address.
“While that’s been stopped, there’s no reassembly happening so we still have some issues,” he said. “And if you think the volume for the election is a lot, wait until the holidays.”
Pocan said he would like to see the legislature take up other topics on bills the House passed earlier this year, like the infrastructure bill, and has ideas on health care and raising minimum wage but, for now, the main focus is coronavirus relief and the budget.
“In the immediate future we need to figure out our budget situation, our COVID situation and really address those,” he said. “That will help the economy and that will help people who are front line workers.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
