Rep. Mark Pocan 'just checking in' as he tours Sauk County post-pandemic precautions

As part of that work, Pocan has seen individually requested funding, commonly referred to as earmarks, for projects in and around Reedsburg. This week he announced that $18 million in infrastructure project requests was approved by members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Those requests include $1.6 million for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of State Hwy 23 and 136 due to the number of traffic accidents there. According to the request, there have been two fatal accidents and five involving serious injuries in four years. Accidents would be reduced by roughly 52% with the installation of a roundabout. Another road project request is the resurfacing of 0.33 miles of Hwy 33 from Preston Avenue to Hwy 23 at a cost of $125,000.

The requests are slated to be considered by the House in coming months.

While Pocan has been able to hit the road again, he said he is focused on the recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and credited Wisconsin with its work to vaccinate residents. Pocan said after talking to medical experts, he is optimistic that even though the country is not likely to hit the goal originally set by President Joe Biden of 70% with at least one dose by July 4, the numbers are high enough to feel the country is headed in the right direction.