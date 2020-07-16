Rep. Tony Kurtz announces re-election bid, discusses state of the 50th Assembly District

“One of the things we try to do is meet people, people have to get to know you,” Kurtz said. “So I knock on the door and then go back to the first step or well away from the door when someone opens it. And I’ve asked every single person, I’ve asked them if it bothers you I’ve visited your home today and they’ve said ‘absolutely not,’ they’ve said we appreciate you honoring our distance.’”

“When I said I was going to do things, I have,” Kurtz said. “I recognized the issues we have with water, and I volunteered to be on the task force. I recognized we have an issue with suicide in our area, I asked to be on the suicide prevention task force. Healthcare has always been something front and center… so I asked to be on the health committee. I asked to be on the ag committee. I asked to be on these things because I know how important they are to our area. So I haven’t given it lip service, I’ve followed through with what I said I was going to do, and I’m pretty proud of that. We got work to do, there’s no doubt about it, but if I’m fortunate to earn their vote again I’ll continue fighting for those things I believe in and rural communities.”