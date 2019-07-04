Recent University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate Nicole Aimone joined Capital Newspapers as a reporter Wednesday.
In her position, Aimone will cover county government for Columbia and Sauk counties for both the Portage Daily Register and the Baraboo News Republic. She also will help the local news team report on local government matters in those areas.
While new to reporting on county government, Aimone said she is ready to learn and grow in her role.
“I’m excited to take on the challenge and learn a new beat,” Aimone said. “My dream job is finally becoming a reality.”
Capital Newspapers Regional Editor Todd Krysiak said Aimone is eager to explore her new home and share the stories of its residents with readers.
“Nicole has a great attitude and a strong desire to tell stories that matter,” Krysiak said. “I think people are going to enjoy working with her and reading her work.”
Originally from Plainfield, Illinois, Aimone studied journalism and medieval history at UW-Whitewater. She also worked at the university’s student publication in many roles, most recently as editor-in-chief.
“I’ve wanted to be a journalist since I was 13. I worked hard through college to become a good reporter, so to finally be doing this job is so exciting,” Aimone said. “And to be doing it in Baraboo, a town that helped turn me into a lover of all things Wisconsin after my first trip to Devil’s Lake, is even better.”
In her free time, Aimone said she enjoys long walks through Sephora and learning new makeup artistry skills, as well as trying out new cupcake recipes. She said she also enjoys spending time with friends, family and her dogs Olive, Martini and Akkira.
