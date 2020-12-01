Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate says his name was used without permission in lawsuit attempting to force new election

A lawyer attempting to overturn the results of the November general election has allegedly used Derrick Van Orden’s name in a court filing without his approval.

Van Orden, a Republican candidate for Congress and retired Navy S.E.A.L who lost a close election to Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) to represent the 3rd Congressional District, said Dec. 1 that he learned of the lawsuit on social media and he was not involved in the litigation.

"I learned through social media today that my name was included in a lawsuit without my permission," Van Orden said on Twitter. "To be clear, I am not involved in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the election in Wisconsin."

Van Orden’s statement came after Sidney Powell, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit Dec. 1 in federal court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin which alleged fraud during the Nov. 3 general election.

“Mr. Van Orden ‘lost’ by approximately 10,000 votes to the Democratic incumbent, U.S. Representative Ron Kind,” the lawsuit states. “Because of the illegal voting irregularities as will be shown below, Mr. Van Orden seeks to have a new election ordered by this court in the Third District.”