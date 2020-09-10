Rescheduled Porkfest returning for seventh year to Wisconsin River Meats

Wisconsin River Meats will host the seventh version of the Annual Wisconsin River Meats Porkfest with a focus on “social distancing with style” this Saturday.
Originally scheduled for the spring, the rescheduled Porkfest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 County Highway HH, Mauston.
“We took cold scrutiny as near as we can tell of the current COVID-19 situation,” Wisconsin River Meats owner John Hamm said. “Everything we’re doing is what our interpretation of essential is as covered by the state of Wisconsin.”
Hamm said the restyled Porkfest will still include many of the traditional favorites, such as farmers’ market vendors, arts and crafts, food and drink, in-store specials and music. The roast pork dinner is returning at a cost of $8, as are pulled pork sandwiches for $4 and brats for $2. Guests who donate non-perishable items during Porkfest as part of a fundraiser for area food pantries will receive a free brat.
“The big one is still the pork dinner,” Hamm said. “But we aren’t having most of our contests this year. We looked at it, but decided to scrap them.”
Porkfest usually hosts a brat eating contest with competitive and charity divisions, as well as a pig race, but both are not being held this year. Other omissions from previous years due to the pandemic include the hay rides and bounce houses for kids. However, Hamm says there is still plenty to do at the event, and they are still going to donate a whole pig to charity.
“Instead of the (charity) brat eating contest, we’re going to let everyone vote for the food pantry,” Hamm said. “Once they vote we’ll mix up all the votes and pick one, and they’ll get the pig.”
Participating food pantries include the Mauston, Necedah, New Lisbon and Elroy pantries. Hamm said donations are also welcome of non-perishable items, personal care items and money.
To attempt to keep everyone safe during the era of COVID-19, the entire event will be held outside. A limited number of people will be allowed in the store at one time, and masks, plastic gloves and sanitizer will be available throughout the grounds. Patrons are asked to spread out and maintain social distancing, and Hamm said they have planned for space for everyone to maintain social distancing while eating.
“For anyone concerned about their health, or have concerns about gathering in general probably shouldn’t come,” Hamm said. “But they can call for curbside pickup and we’ll do our best to accommodate them. If concerned, stay home and be safe.”
For more information, call Wisconsin River Meats at 608-847-7413, or email john@wisconsinrivermeats.com.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
