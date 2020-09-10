Rescheduled Porkfest returning for seventh year to Wisconsin River Meats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin River Meats will host the seventh version of the Annual Wisconsin River Meats Porkfest with a focus on “social distancing with style” this Saturday.

Originally scheduled for the spring, the rescheduled Porkfest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 County Highway HH, Mauston.

“We took cold scrutiny as near as we can tell of the current COVID-19 situation,” Wisconsin River Meats owner John Hamm said. “Everything we’re doing is what our interpretation of essential is as covered by the state of Wisconsin.”

Hamm said the restyled Porkfest will still include many of the traditional favorites, such as farmers’ market vendors, arts and crafts, food and drink, in-store specials and music. The roast pork dinner is returning at a cost of $8, as are pulled pork sandwiches for $4 and brats for $2. Guests who donate non-perishable items during Porkfest as part of a fundraiser for area food pantries will receive a free brat.

“The big one is still the pork dinner,” Hamm said. “But we aren’t having most of our contests this year. We looked at it, but decided to scrap them.”