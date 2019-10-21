Rescuers spent roughly five hours locating and hoisting an Illinois man to safety after he fell from the west bluff of Devil’s Lake State Park, Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said Monday.
The 62-year-old man was recovered Sunday via rope rescue by emergency workers from Baraboo and Lake Delton fire departments and Baraboo EMS. Firefighters were dispatched around noon, Stieve added.
After the man was recovered by rescuers, he was flown to the University of Wisconsin Hospital via MedFlight, said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources supervising warden Mike Green.
Green said Monday that following fall protocol he would not divulge the name of the man who fell. He also did not release information on the man’s condition or whether he was with others when he fell.
