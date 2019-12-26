Research into raising chickens helps Columbus student receive grant

In a record-setting day, the Supervised Agricultural Experience Grant committee of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation awarded nearly $34,000 in grants to Wisconsin FFA members. A total of 47 members from 30 chapters will receive $33,712 to either start or advance their SAE projects.

One of those recipients was Columbus eighth grade student Logan Raeder who received $455.

"He did a lot of research about chickens, because he wants to start raising chickens at his home," said Columbus agriculture education teacher Glenda Crook. "He spent a lot of time doing his research and then completing the application for the SAE grant. He received a Livestock SAE grant sponsored by Andis Foundation."

The 2019 Wisconsin FFA Foundation SAE Grants were awarded in five categories: dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up. Candidates were chosen based on the level and scope of their SAE project, as well as their age, financial need and future plans for their individual projects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}