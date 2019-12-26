Research into raising chickens helps Columbus student receive grant

In a record-setting day, the Supervised Agricultural Experience Grant committee of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation awarded nearly $34,000 in grants to Wisconsin FFA members. A total of 47 members from 30 chapters will receive $33,712 to either start or advance their SAE projects.
One of those recipients was Columbus eighth grade student Logan Raeder who received $455.
"He did a lot of research about chickens, because he wants to start raising chickens at his home," said Columbus agriculture education teacher Glenda Crook. "He spent a lot of time doing his research and then completing the application for the SAE grant. He received a Livestock SAE grant sponsored by Andis Foundation."
The 2019 Wisconsin FFA Foundation SAE Grants were awarded in five categories: dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up. Candidates were chosen based on the level and scope of their SAE project, as well as their age, financial need and future plans for their individual projects.
You have free articles remaining.
Through an SAE, agricultural students in Wisconsin (and nationwide) are able to apply classroom-learned concepts to real-world experiences. As one of the three components of the agricultural education model (FFA membership and classroom lessons being the other two), an SAE immerses students in situations beyond the classroom and hypotheticals. The SAE for All initiative has been growing around the state, encouraging every ag student to start an SAE project in order to prepare for future career opportunities.
“Congratulations to our SAE Grant award winners, and thank you to our generous sponsors who make these awards possible,” said John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation executive director. “The Foundation is proud to increase our support of individual Wisconsin Association of FFA members across the state as they expand or begin their SAE projects.”
The 2019 Wisconsin FFA Foundation SAE Grant sponsors and grant recipients include: Dairy SAE Grants were sponsored by Bio-Vet, Inc.; Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; Nasco; Saputo Cheese USA and We Energies. Dairy grants were awarded to the following recipients: Whitney Clason, Albany FFA; Rachel Pankratz, Auburndale FFA; Levi Nelson, Ellsworth FFA; Matthew Winch, Fennimore FFA; Randy Winch, Fennimore FFA; Wesley Winch, Fennimore FFA; Hattie Burnside, Janesville Craig FFA; Kaylee Ferfecki, Pulaski FFA; Landon Holewinski, Pulaski FFA; Lydia Rasmussen, Pulaski FFA; Joseline Stringfield, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; Chloe La Crosse, Southern Door FFA; Clarissa Ulness, Valders FFA; Garrett Ulness, Valders FFA and Regan Kramer, of of the Wauzeka-Steuben FFA Chapter.
The Grain Production SAE Grant opportunity was sponsored by the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. Three Grain Production grants were awarded to Jared Alan Bahr, Zachary Cupery and Owen Jones, all members of the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA Chapter.
The Livestock SAE Grants continued to be sponsored by the Andis Foundation and Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association. Livestock SAE Grants were awarded to: Raeder, Columbus FFA; Cayla Golackson, Darlington FFA; Ashley Strupp, Hartford FFA; MacKenzie Thom, Jefferson FFA; Luke McCullough, Juda FFA; Ella Tretsven, Luck FFA; Jensen Christensen, Monroe FFA; Dillan Kurt Schwochert, Montello FFA; Emma Steuck, Montello FFA; Emma Hady, Richland Center FFA; Elizabeth Hasheider, Sauk Prairie FFA; and Josie Bailey, Tomah FFA. The Organic Agriculture SAE Grants were sponsored by Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, Inc. Kenlyn Cusick and Cassidy Laufenberg of Milton FFA were this year’s recipients of Organic SAE grants.
Start-up SAE Grants were provided by the Andis Foundation, BlueScope Buildings, Paul and Kristen Gross, and Sartori Company. Start-up grants were awarded to: Lilly Clason, Albany FFA; Austin Cramer, Dodgeland FFA; Nina Augustine, Ellsworth FFA; Rylee Bovee, Ellsworth FFA; Ashlee Piskow, Granton FFA; Gavin Clifton, Jefferson FFA; Nadiah Cromey, Lake Mills FFA; Kayla Lobacz, OwenWithee FFA; Samantha Bowers, Prairie Farm FFA; Jacob Gassner, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; Bryce Rataczak, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; Allison Loosen, Slinger FFA; Simon Soldner, Turtle Lake FFA; Cameron Pokorny, Waupun FFA; and Blake Mitchell of the Wauzeka-Steuben FFA Chapter.