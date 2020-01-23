Resident filed open meetings law violation complaint with Sauk County DA over January committee meeting

“While the agenda lists ‘discussion and possible action on criminal complaint’ in relation to several allegations listed in Agenda item 18, I do not believe those words adequately describe the actual action of the Executive and Legislative Committee authorizing Chairperson Vedro to issue subpoenas,” said the complaint.

Seering cites from the state Open Meetings Handbook, which references a case in which courts ruled that going into closed session for the purpose of consideration and/or action is vague, misleading and legally insufficient.

The handbook states that the statute referenced when bodies go into closed sessions for consideration and possible action, and the specificity needed requires a case by case analysis, and will be determined based on what is reasonable under the circumstances of each case.

It provides three determining criteria for determining the specificity needed on a closed session meeting agenda. Seering alleges the meeting violated all three.

The handbooks states that the notice needs to be specific when the subject is of particular public interest and Seering argues the issuing of subpoenas to county board members and county employees would have great public interest.