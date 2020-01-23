Resident filed open meetings law violation complaint with Sauk County DA over January committee meeting

A Sauk County resident has filed an open meetings violation complaint with the district attorney’s office, regarding discussion and action in closed session portions of the Jan. 7 meeting of the Executive and Legislative Committee.
Jeffery Seering of Reedsburg filed the complaint Tuesday, alleging that the four committee members, Supervisors Peter Vedro, Thomas Kriegel, William Hambrecht and David Rie, violated open meetings laws when they discussed and took action in closed session on a motion that provided Vedro, the County Board and committee chairman, with the power to issue subpoenas to elected officials and employees.
In the complaint, Seering requests that the four committee members be cited for the violation.
Seering said in the complaint that he did not include Supervisor Wally Czuprynko because he was asked to leave the closed session and was not involved in the violation.
In the complaint, Seering said the wording of agenda item regarding “Discussion and possible action on criminal complaint referral to Wisconsin attorney general regarding possible criminal conspiracy to obstruct an investigation, possible criminal conspiracy to prevent investigation of criminal negligence by one or more county officials/employees, possible criminal conspiracy to intimidate local official, possible violations of misconduct in office for unauthorized or improper exercise of government authority and possible criminal violations for intentional violations of the open meetings law by county board supervisors,” does not provide enough information to support the subpoena power action that came out of the closed session.
“While the agenda lists ‘discussion and possible action on criminal complaint’ in relation to several allegations listed in Agenda item 18, I do not believe those words adequately describe the actual action of the Executive and Legislative Committee authorizing Chairperson Vedro to issue subpoenas,” said the complaint.
You have free articles remaining.
Seering cites from the state Open Meetings Handbook, which references a case in which courts ruled that going into closed session for the purpose of consideration and/or action is vague, misleading and legally insufficient.
The handbook states that the statute referenced when bodies go into closed sessions for consideration and possible action, and the specificity needed requires a case by case analysis, and will be determined based on what is reasonable under the circumstances of each case.
It provides three determining criteria for determining the specificity needed on a closed session meeting agenda. Seering alleges the meeting violated all three.
The handbooks states that the notice needs to be specific when the subject is of particular public interest and Seering argues the issuing of subpoenas to county board members and county employees would have great public interest.
The handbook also states the meeting notice needs to provide specifics when it involves non-routine action, which the public would unlikely be able to anticipate. Seering said in the complaint that allowing subpoenas to be issued by a committee chairman is not routine.
According to the Open Meetings Compliance Guide, the district attorney has 20 days to take action on the complaint.
Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht declined to comment.
The matter could be referred to the Wisconsin attorney general's office, which also has the authority to investigate and act on open meeting and open records complaints.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone