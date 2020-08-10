You are the owner of this article.
Residents in Sauk, Columbia, Dodge counties can expect louder airspace as military conducts aircraft training
An F-35A for the 33rd Fighter Wing flies over Volk Field in Juneau County in August 2016.

 U.S. AIR FORCE

The National Guard, Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct aircraft training during the next two weeks at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas in Juneau County.

The annual Northern Lightning Counterland training exercise includes more than 50 aircraft and 1,000 personnel, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10-21, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The training will take place in airspace in the counties surrounding Camp Douglas, including Sauk, Columbia and Dodge.

According to the press release residents of these counties can expect to see increased aircraft traffic and hear sonic booms on weekdays during practice.

Counties that can expect to be effected by the training include: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Winnebago and Wood.

Volk Field Air National Guard Base

Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone 

