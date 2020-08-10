Residents in Sauk, Columbia, Dodge counties can expect louder airspace as military conducts aircraft training

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Guard, Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct aircraft training during the next two weeks at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas in Juneau County.

The annual Northern Lightning Counterland training exercise includes more than 50 aircraft and 1,000 personnel, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10-21, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The training will take place in airspace in the counties surrounding Camp Douglas, including Sauk, Columbia and Dodge.

According to the press release residents of these counties can expect to see increased aircraft traffic and hear sonic booms on weekdays during practice.

Counties that can expect to be effected by the training include: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Winnebago and Wood.

