Residents of house on South Center Street in Beaver Dam displaces following fire

The residents who lived at 504 South Center St. in Beaver Dam were displaced following a fire occurring in the home on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the structure fire after the call came in around 7:10 p.m. on Friday. The fire department found smoke coming from the front of the house and fire beginning to come out a rear window on arrival.

The first arriving crews quickly deployed two 1 ¾” hose lines to the interior of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire and keep the fire contained to the kitchen. While doing so multiple crews searched the remaining portions of the home. Crews remained on scene just under two hours to make sure the fire was completely extinguished and to ventilate the building.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department initially went to the Working Still Level for this structure fire but was quickly cancelled upon knocked down of the fire. The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office communication center. Departments that were requested but then were cancelled en route were Fox Lake Fire Department, Horicon Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department and Fox Lake EMS.

The residents were displaced due to smoke and/or water damage. St. Vincent de Paul and the Red Cross are assisting the residents with their needs at this time. No civilians or fire personnel were injured during this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department would like to take this time to remind our citizens the importance and benefits of having working smoke detectors in your home and replacing the batteries at least once a year, Beaver Dam Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew Weidler said in the press release.