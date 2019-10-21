A drainage ditch designed to prevent disastrous flooding like what struck the region in 2008 is no longer doing its job, according to Spring Green residents.
The residents voiced their concerns Oct. 15 about ongoing flooding issues around the community to the Sauk County Board.
Area resident Jerry Sprecher said the drainage ditch dug in 2012 needs to be cleaned to allow water to move through it. He said much of the water draining from area hills and farmlands never makes it to the ditch and what does not flow away.
“Water comes down the big hollow ditch and hits (Highway) JJ and fans out through the prairie,” said Sprecher. “We need to get the water to go more to the ditch, and get the water out of there. The water cannot get out, that ditch should not have 30 inches of water in it.”
Others expressed the need for long-term flood prevention, as continual flooding issues have affected everyday life on farms surrounding the areas.
“I live straight across JJ, and our farm is constantly flooded. I am having a hard time getting in to my animals to feed them, to bed them and to care for them. They have no place to go that’s dry,” said Carla Carmody, a Spring Green resident. “It’s either an issue of having this fixed or getting rid of my animals and I certainly don’t want to get rid of my animals.”
Sauk County Board Chair Peter Vedro said a committee is working toward addressing the issues near the Tri-County Regional Airport and the surrounding area of Spring Green.
Along with an ongoing plan to expand the Tri-County Regional Airport, the airport commission is being revamped, Vedro said. The new commission, which will meet for the first time Oct. 31, plans to discuss possible flooding solutions, he said.
“The three counties gathered together, and recognized that we have to do a short and long-term plan,” said Vedro. “We are identifying what the most effective, immediate things are that we can do. Part of that immediate plan, we are also looking at how the work that we do now can be linked to a larger initiative for the area.”
Vedro said highway commissioners from Sauk, Richland and Iowa counties have begun some emergency fixes to alleviate flooding around the airport. The emergency fixes included cleaning out drainage trenches and adding additional culverts for water to drain under roads in the area.
“What we are trying to do is develop opportunities to bring more business to Spring Green,” said Vedro. “We’re between a rock and a hard place, because we have all these future plans and proposals about what it could be, but we recognize that we are not going to be able to do anything until we access and resolve this ground water issue.”
