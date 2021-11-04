Residents speak out against budget items at Dodge County hearing

JUNEAU — Members of the public shared their feedback on the Dodge County 2022 budget Tuesday evening, and those comments reflected some board members’ concerns as well.
A total of six citizens spoke, sharing concerns over highway spending, the contract with Thrive Economic Development and allocation of $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act.
Speakers included Andrew Schnitzler of Reeseville, Patricia Zirbel of Mayville, Jim Kyler of Mayville, Ross Purdy of the Town of Hubbard, Jeremy Johnson of Juneau and Ashley Siegmann of Juneau.
Kyler was perhaps the most outspoken with his statement, “Dodge County is a tax hell.”
“I’d like to encourage you as our county leaders to be (fiscally) responsible,” said Ross Purdy, of the Town of Hubbard. “That means balancing the budget instead of seeing how much we can spend. The interest on $9 million (in highway repair borrowing) alone could buy my property, and probably everybody’s in Iron Ridge. That does not appear responsible to me.”
He was critical of the possibility of using ARPA funds to give employees bonuses for the hardships encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Purdy called it grubbing for money.
“That tends to me to look more like graft,” he said.
Ashley Siegmann, of Juneau, spoke out against the Thrive ED contract, accusing it of delivering little while promising much.
“The best win celebrated this year was the same one that was celebrated last year,” said Siegmann. “Dodge County hears a lot of promises and convincing arguments from Thrive ED, but I think that our money could be better spent. I’d like to see that contract cancelled immediately.”
Thrive’s total 2021 budget stands at $539,000, with $135,000 coming from Dodge County. Thrive’s mission is to promote Dodge County as a place for business investment since June of 2017.
Board member Dan Siegmann echoed previous comments about Thrive.
“What I see now is there are no real, real measurables,” he said. ”A lot of promises, but no real measurables... In a typical business enterprise if you don’t see any real measurables in two years you are not going to make it. We are at four years now.”
At a recent meeting, Thrive director of business development Deb Reinbold said a startup economic development group can take up to 10 years to build real success.
Supervisor Jeff Berres said, “Thrive is a walking, talking Ponzi scheme, for lack of a better word. When we ask questions it’s all diversion. I highly suggest we remove it from the budget.”
Board member Dave Guckenberger gave a preview of Tuesday’s meeting, listing just a few of many proposed budget revisions. Among his proposals is added funding for Dodge County Emergency Response Team, which he describes as invaluable to the county.
He also proposes removing $400,000 from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department levy.
“What we do is we underestimate the revenues,” he said. “We balance the budget by taking money from all of the other departments, force them to make cuts, and then when we find revenue at the end of the year we do our own spending spree. We buy things because we have money in the budget.”
Questions continued on the success of 2021 road improvements, how much has been done and whether or not any impact was felt.
Supervisor Jeff Caine said the road rating system put county roads previously at 4.86 of a 10-point system. One is the lowest rating while 10 is the highest. After this year’s program the roads stand at 5.32, and after next year — if improvements continue — they will stand at 5.73.
“If five is average. There are a lot more roads that are worse,” said Caine. “We owe it to the taxpayers of Dodge County to maintain our roads to a high standard, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with the $9 million we borrowed this year and the $9 million we will borrow again for next year. Good roads are essential for everyone’s livelihood and safety.”
Supervisor Dick Fink urged members of the board to move forward based on the time and effort that has been expended to bring the budget to this point.