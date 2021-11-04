Residents speak out against budget items at Dodge County hearing

He also proposes removing $400,000 from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department levy.

“What we do is we underestimate the revenues,” he said. “We balance the budget by taking money from all of the other departments, force them to make cuts, and then when we find revenue at the end of the year we do our own spending spree. We buy things because we have money in the budget.”

Questions continued on the success of 2021 road improvements, how much has been done and whether or not any impact was felt.

Supervisor Jeff Caine said the road rating system put county roads previously at 4.86 of a 10-point system. One is the lowest rating while 10 is the highest. After this year’s program the roads stand at 5.32, and after next year — if improvements continue — they will stand at 5.73.

“If five is average. There are a lot more roads that are worse,” said Caine. “We owe it to the taxpayers of Dodge County to maintain our roads to a high standard, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with the $9 million we borrowed this year and the $9 million we will borrow again for next year. Good roads are essential for everyone’s livelihood and safety.”