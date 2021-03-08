Residents suggest money for EMS, water, infrastructure at budget listening session hosted by Sen. Marklein

Increasing the reimbursement rate would lower the costs passed on to those municipalities while also allowing the service to pay employees a reasonable wage. Newlun said the service has lost employees who can get higher pay working in retail stores.

Newlun suggested ensuring the 911 fee, which every resident in Juneau County pays on their phone bill, is put towards EMS and other like services.

“Don’t let it slip into the general fund,” Newlun said. “Put it back into 911 dispatch, EMS, police.”

Water

Residents suggested Kurtz and Marklein push for money for water quality in the budget, both for well water issues the county has been dealing with for several years and to ensure Castle Rock Lake, Petenwell Lake and the Wisconsin River are protected.

“Armenia has a definite problem,” said Thomas Tamerano. “Start addressing (it) before it’s too late.”

Tamerano said the sessions the Water Quality Task Force held around the state, including in Mauston, seemed to have little effect.

“I don’t think too much came out of it,” Tamerano said.

According to Tamerano, the water issues are effecting both health and property in the region.