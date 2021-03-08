Residents suggest money for EMS, water, infrastructure at budget listening session hosted by Sen. Marklein

Juneau County residents gathered at a listening session March 5 to share concerns with lawmakers on EMS funding, rural infrastructure and water quality.
Republican State Senator Howard Marklein and Republican State Representative Tony Kurtz listened to concerns from citizens for about an hour on various issues facing constituents of their districts at the Necedah Town and Village Hall.
Marklein, who represents the 17th Senate District and is Co-Chair of the Joint Finance Committee, opened the floor by saying the lawmakers did not plan to talk but instead just listen at the session. Kurtz represents the 50th Assembly District, which includes most of Juneau County.
Emergency Medical Services
Camp Douglas EMS Director James Newlun asked both Marklein and Kurtz to prioritize EMS funding, specifically Medicaid reimbursement.
When someone needs an ambulance who is on Medicaid, the EMS service is reimbursed at $185 for the transport. Newlun said the number is insufficient.
“(It) barely even covers the cost of the personnel that would be on the ambulance at that time,” Newlun said. “But (it) doesn’t cover state of readiness.”
Newlun said increasing the reimbursement rate would help not only the EMS service, but cities and towns in Juneau County. Camp Douglas EMS enters into contracts with each individual municipality they provide service for.
Increasing the reimbursement rate would lower the costs passed on to those municipalities while also allowing the service to pay employees a reasonable wage. Newlun said the service has lost employees who can get higher pay working in retail stores.
Newlun suggested ensuring the 911 fee, which every resident in Juneau County pays on their phone bill, is put towards EMS and other like services.
“Don’t let it slip into the general fund,” Newlun said. “Put it back into 911 dispatch, EMS, police.”
Water
Residents suggested Kurtz and Marklein push for money for water quality in the budget, both for well water issues the county has been dealing with for several years and to ensure Castle Rock Lake, Petenwell Lake and the Wisconsin River are protected.
“Armenia has a definite problem,” said Thomas Tamerano. “Start addressing (it) before it’s too late.”
Tamerano said the sessions the Water Quality Task Force held around the state, including in Mauston, seemed to have little effect.
“I don’t think too much came out of it,” Tamerano said.
According to Tamerano, the water issues are effecting both health and property in the region.
“A lot of neighbors can’t drink the water,” Tamerano said. “It’s killed property value… the lot next door sold for one-third of what it sold for in 2005.”
Scott Bordeaux, president of the Petenwell and Castle Rock Stewards, said lawmakers should consider additional funding for conservation efforts.
“I’m asking for support in funding surface water grants… producer led watershed protection grants,” Bordeaux said. “Please consider money to county conservationists.”
Infrastructure
Several residents commented on the need for additional broadband infrastructure and the state of the roads in Juneau County.
Resident Seth Tully said the roads “are horrible,” but municipalities are doing the best they can with the funding they have.
“Towns need money for roads,” said Betty Manson, District One Director for the Wisconsin Towns Association. “We need help.”
Necedah Village Board member Mary Laswell echoed the sentiment.
“You need to maintain services for rural areas,” Lasswell said. “Transportation for medical appointments, being able to get to the grocery store, we live in a food desert here… (We) ask that you look at how to maintain these services that are so important.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted an increased need for additional broadband internet funding.
“We’re forced to do a lot of Zoom meetings,” Manson said. “People are working out of their homes… they could come to rural areas to live.”
Manson suggested that with increased broadband funding Juneau County could draw in additional residents, who would in turn provide additional money to local restaurants and tax base for the communities.
Necedah School District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski said increased broadband is also important for schools. Kotlowski said broadband expansion would provide an “economic and educational advantage” to families in rural school districts. Necedah schools currently have 116 home-based students who rely on broadband to do classwork, and had 178 students in the program at the start of the school year.
Other concerns
Other items of concern to residents at the listening session include:
- Child support program funding.
- Raising taxes on e-cigarettes and raising the minimum age for tobacco products to 21.
- Special education funding for schools.
- Mental health funding for schools.
- Recycling education and landfill management.
Marklein has upcoming listening sessions from 1-2 p.m. March 12 with Rep. Travis Tranel at the Grant County Fairgrounds, Youth & Ag Building, 916 E. Elm Street, Lancaster; and from 1-2 p.m. March 19 with Rep. Todd Novak and Tranel at the Belmont Community Center, 222 S. Mound Ave., Belmont.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.