Residents to see lower tax impact for referendum project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the April 7 Columbus School District referendum approval to invest up to $30 million to address aging infrastructure, elementary capacity, high school upgrades, and the purchase of land, the district has been working closely with its financial advisor, PMA Securities, to obtain necessary funds and position the district for financial success.

Phase 1 borrowing at a low interest rate of 1.87% has been secured. The referendum estimated rate was 3.50% so locking in at this rate will save taxpayers about $2.5 million in interest costs over the life of the 17-year loan. This cost savings will directly, and positively, affect taxpayers by lowering the tax impact from $1.62 per $1,000 or $162 per $100,000 of property value to $1.40 or $140 per $100,000.

The district will begin ramping up the planning and design phase with its architectural and construction partners, Bray Architects and C.D. Smith Construction, respectively. Monthly progress reports will be shared on the website and social pages starting later this summer and will continue through project completion.

For more information and updates, visit columbus.k12.wi.us/referendum2020, email referendum@columbus.k12.wi.us or call 920-350-0365.