RESOLVE raises $9,000: Children support fellow student

RANDOLPH – RESOLVE has done it again.
In its 40th year Randolph Elementary Students Offering Love & Volunteer Efforts raised $9,000 to support Liam Sanborn and PTO projects. The goal set for this year’s November campaign had been to raise $6,000.
Holly Swanson is heavily involved, along with members of the RESOLVE Committee, the parent teachers, organization, students, staff and members of the community. Over the past 40 years students have raised more than $290,000.
Swanson said, “We raise funds for non-profit causes, globally and locally. A total of 75 percent of the proceeds are donated locally. It honors or memorializes special people. It teaches students how to be volunteers and the importance of giving. It also develops school and community pride, because we all work together.”
An assembly of hundreds of students was held Friday morning in the school gymnasium with Liam appearing remotely. Sanborn suffers from blood cancer. Money was raised in his name to help cancer research through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Due to technical difficulties Liam was only briefly able to communicate with students, but was able to watch the proceedings from his home.
At an earlier assembly students asked first grader Liam questions by phone. His favorite music is country. His favorite holiday is Christmas. His favorite snack is cheese and ketchup, which he defended as “Delicious. You have to try it.”
In Friday’s assembly fellow first graders shared posters with words stating that “Liam is ….” Responses included brave, a superhero, silly, fun, awesome and other positive thoughts.
Mom Ashley Sanborn thanked students for their efforts.
“Liam starting fighting cancer when he was 11 months old, so for five-plus years he has been fighting cancer,” she said. “It helps that he has such huge support group with all of you. It’s all thanks to you. I think you’re all awesome.”
Shannon Ratchman, manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” cancer fundraising campaign thanked students and staff for the $6,100 the charity will receive.
“Thank you guys so much,” she said, “It has been so special partnering with you. This is such a special gift that you’re giving to Liam and kids like him.”
The charity will host a pizza party for the class/students that raised the most money. Jackson Breitlow, Bryelle Hollander, Cade Jens, Wyatt Pigeon and Abigail Stiemsma of 6A won with a total of $2,621.
The students/class that had the highest percentage of giving was eligible for an extra physical education class. Taking first place with 43 percent was Mrs. Schumacher’s kindergarten class. Taking second place with 42 percent were Mrs. Vredeveld’s second graders. Tying for third with 38 percent were Mrs. Kercher’s first graders and Mrs. Peetz’s third graders.
Top individual fundraisers are Lexie Zemlow who raised $1,111 and Abigail Steimsma who raised $2,100. Both won a VIP Luncheon, with each student choosing staff members to join them at Moe’s Café in downtown Randolph.
A total of 161 students were honored for their participation and received various prizes for their accomplishments. Among those prizes are an event wristband, a RESOLVE T-shirt, a school fun pass, a $25 scrip card and a Randolph School District athletic pass.