RESOLVE raises $9,000: Children support fellow student

RANDOLPH – RESOLVE has done it again.

In its 40th year Randolph Elementary Students Offering Love & Volunteer Efforts raised $9,000 to support Liam Sanborn and PTO projects. The goal set for this year’s November campaign had been to raise $6,000.

Holly Swanson is heavily involved, along with members of the RESOLVE Committee, the parent teachers, organization, students, staff and members of the community. Over the past 40 years students have raised more than $290,000.

Swanson said, “We raise funds for non-profit causes, globally and locally. A total of 75 percent of the proceeds are donated locally. It honors or memorializes special people. It teaches students how to be volunteers and the importance of giving. It also develops school and community pride, because we all work together.”

An assembly of hundreds of students was held Friday morning in the school gymnasium with Liam appearing remotely. Sanborn suffers from blood cancer. Money was raised in his name to help cancer research through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Due to technical difficulties Liam was only briefly able to communicate with students, but was able to watch the proceedings from his home.