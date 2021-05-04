Respect for Law Day observance is Monday on the courthouse lawn

The Sauk County 2021 Respect for Law Day observance, an annual event that honors both current and past area public safety personnel including law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday on the west side - Broadway Street - of the Sauk County Courthouse.

County residents are invited to attend the outdoor observance which will include a flag and wreath ceremony, a rifle salute by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, and brief remarks by Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht and other community members.

The names of 12 first responders who died in 2020 will be added to the memorial inside the courthouse. The names of six first responders who died in 2019 also will be added after last year’s ceremony was postponed.

The wall memorializes 322 Sauk County men and women who served in law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. Dedicated in May 2001, the “Wall of Honor” was placed inside the courthouse by the Baraboo Optimist Club.