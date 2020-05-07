Restaurant outside Beaver Dam plans to re-open, defying state orders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — A restaurant outside Beaver Dam is set to re-open and stage a ride to the Capitol to oppose the state orders that had shut it down.

The restaurant, 6th Gear, W7771 Highway 33, opened earlier this year under new ownership, replacing Hogz & Honeez. Like other restaurants around the state and the country, 6th Gear is unable to fully open under orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and may only offer takeout. The stay-at-home order by Gov. Tony Evers and health secretary Andrea Palm has been extended through May 26.

"I need to do something," said owner Joel Posthuma. "The bank account's empty here."

The plan is to open 6th Gear up to the public for breakfast at 8 a.m. before taking a ride down to Madison around the Capitol and back, including a possible ride by the governor's official residence. Food and drink will be available and there will be a DJ. The ride itself is free, though donations will be accepted for a to-be-determined organization.

The re-opening plan calls for a lower capacity in the restaurant, distancing tables six feet apart and having hand sanitizing stations.