Restaurants focus on survival a month after mandated COVID-19 closures

Lee said they had to cut two cooks to adjust to the change in revenue. For Aranda, trying to stretch every dollar means he keeps workers who are important to his business. That means he is not paying himself as he manages his business.

“I’d rather keep my workers, because without them I have nothing,” Aranda said. “Without my workers, I’m nobody.”

McGowan said she and co-owner Tara Glendenning have been fortunate; most of their staff is part-time with other jobs to possibly rely on. But with a shift from largely bar service to food, the costs are higher and there is more staff needed in the kitchen, even as they cut hours of their full-time cooks. Both have been working every day at Jack’s since the mandate was issued, McGowan said.

Aranda also has an issue with not being able to sell alcohol. The manager said his business, which largely depends on margarita sales, has to be kept afloat with meals that now cost more because takeout orders need supplies like plastic utensils and containers. Bills from before the pandemic kicked in still need to be paid, Aranda said.