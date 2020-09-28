Restrooms at Goodyear Park in Portage vandalized

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public restrooms at Goodyear Park were vandalized earlier this month, resulting in the facilities being closed for the rest of the park season.

Two of three single-use restroom facilities sustained damage. In one bathroom, a toilet was smashed and in the other a sink was ripped away from the wall, said Portage Park and Recreation Director Toby Monogue.

The damage occurred Sept. 7, and was reported to Portage Police the next morning. Police said there are security camera's in the area.

The park, which is home to the city’s splash pad and skate park, remains open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but the splash pad has closed for the season. The skate park is also currently closed for phase two of add-on construction.

“It is unfortunate this kind of stuff happens,” said Monogue. “When this kind of senseless stuff happens, it makes me very disappointed.”

Both broken fixtures have been replaced, which cost the city approximatley $500 for the fixtures and labor.

Monogue said the department has been in contact with the Portage police, who will be handling an investigation of the incident.