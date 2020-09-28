Restrooms at Goodyear Park in Portage vandalized

Public restrooms at Goodyear Park were vandalized earlier this month, resulting in the facilities being closed for the rest of the park season.
Two of three single-use restroom facilities sustained damage. In one bathroom, a toilet was smashed and in the other a sink was ripped away from the wall, said Portage Park and Recreation Director Toby Monogue.
The damage occurred Sept. 7, and was reported to Portage Police the next morning. Police said there are security camera's in the area.
The park, which is home to the city’s splash pad and skate park, remains open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but the splash pad has closed for the season. The skate park is also currently closed for phase two of add-on construction.
“It is unfortunate this kind of stuff happens,” said Monogue. “When this kind of senseless stuff happens, it makes me very disappointed.”
Both broken fixtures have been replaced, which cost the city approximatley $500 for the fixtures and labor.
Monogue said the department has been in contact with the Portage police, who will be handling an investigation of the incident.
Police Chief Keith Klafke said the department is collecting evidence and attempting to identify any suspects. He said the department will also pursue restitution to cover the cost of repairs.
Klafke said the suspect was a identified as a juvenile and has been cited for damage to property.
“Speaking for my department, I was very disappointed to hear about this recent vandalism event to Goodyear park and lack of pride in our city,” said Klafke. “City government nad committees have done such a wonderful job enhancing our park facilities and in return this is the appreciation shown.”
Monogue said vandalism is not an uncommon occurrence throughout the cities public facilities. Klafke agreed, saying there have been various vandalism situations at Goodyear Park specifically.
While the skate park located at Goodyear park is currently closed for construction, Portage Family Skate Park Project President Kyle Little echoed how unfortunate the situation was for the park, but isn’t concerned it will become an issue at the skate park.
“No vandalism has ever taken place at the skate park, and I don’t see it taking place once phase two is done,” said Little.
Klafke encourages citizens to be aware and report anything suspicious to the department.
“We ask that citizens be the additional eyes and ears for the police department,” said Klafke. “If additional activity is witnessed, please report it.”
Residents can report suspicious activity through dispatch at 608-742-2174 while the event is occurring or call 911 if it is an emergency.
