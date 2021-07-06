Resurfacing project closing Highway 33 in Columbia County until October

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who drive Highway 33 may be aware of the rumble strips on the road when entering the Highway 22 intersection. This project will be adding advanced rumble strips to help people recognize the upcoming intersection.

“These are the same rumble strips we have at other busy intersections,” Payne said. “You come up on the flashing red lights and the rumble strips before the stop sign. It alerts the driver to the upcoming stop.”

Last summer the DOT replaced some of the rumble strips at the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 22. This summer will be the advanced rumble strips on the east side of the intersection will be replaced.

Moving east on the project, Payne said there will be improvements made to the Marcellon Bridge on Highway 33 over the Fox River.

“This will include replacing the guard rails on the bridge as well as resurfacing the bridge,” Payne said.

Another addition to the highway will be a five foot paved shoulder on both sides.

“A lot of shoulder on the road right now is three or five feet of gravel,” Payne said. “We have been adding the five foot shoulder onto roads during resurfacing projects for the last few years. It gives people a little more space.”