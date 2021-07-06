Resurfacing project closing Highway 33 in Columbia County until October

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Wisconsin Highway 33 from Pardeeville to Cambria to resurface the road for better driving.
The 9.5 mile stretch of highway runs along Highway 33 from the intersection at Highway 22, west of Marcellon to Morris Drive north of Cambria. It is scheduled to remain closed until October.
State Highway 33 access for residents, businesses and emergency services will maintained throughout the project. Motorists not meeting that criteria will be have to detour with Wisconsin Highways 22, 16 and 146 during the 33 closure.
Gregory Payne, of DOT, said the project resurfacing is routine work the DOT monitors and does extensive studies on roads to determine which need to be resurfaced.
“We do a thorough analysis of the lifecycle of each road and resurfacing is the first step,” Payne said.
This project will create a new cold mix of asphalt to serve as a new base layer and then a hot asphalt mix layer will be added on top.
“As these roads age the base can get worse and worse. So in cases like these we need to replace the base layer as well as the surface layer,” Payne said. “It the most cost-effective way to resurface a road
Those who drive Highway 33 may be aware of the rumble strips on the road when entering the Highway 22 intersection. This project will be adding advanced rumble strips to help people recognize the upcoming intersection.
“These are the same rumble strips we have at other busy intersections,” Payne said. “You come up on the flashing red lights and the rumble strips before the stop sign. It alerts the driver to the upcoming stop.”
Last summer the DOT replaced some of the rumble strips at the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 22. This summer will be the advanced rumble strips on the east side of the intersection will be replaced.
Moving east on the project, Payne said there will be improvements made to the Marcellon Bridge on Highway 33 over the Fox River.
“This will include replacing the guard rails on the bridge as well as resurfacing the bridge,” Payne said.
Another addition to the highway will be a five foot paved shoulder on both sides.
“A lot of shoulder on the road right now is three or five feet of gravel,” Payne said. “We have been adding the five foot shoulder onto roads during resurfacing projects for the last few years. It gives people a little more space.”
Payne said the DOT has received a lot of positive feedback when adding the shoulder space.
“It creates a space to pull over safely, bikes can use it and it also allows the Amish population in the area a little more room,” Payne said.