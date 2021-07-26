Retired Green Bay Packers players surprise fans in Wisconsin Dells

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Grant, who was a running back for the Packers from 2007 to 2011 and briefly in 2012, said in an interview with the Dells Events it’s great to interact with the team’s fans across the state. He said it was also his first time to the Wisconsin Dells campground and resort.

“Packer fans are the best and year round, year in (and) year out…” Grant said. “To be able to go around the state and give back some of that love and just show our appreciation for everything that you guys do is really something special.”

Jones, Collins, Grant and Burnett boarded a Packers-themed bus and traveled to several areas to surprise locations throughout northeastern, southeastern and southwestern Wisconsin July 22-25. Stops included numerous surprise visits to hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues and community centers. The Packers Tailgate Tour event could not take place the last two years due to the COVID-pandemic, so the Packers Road Trip was intended to create a modified opportunity for Packers alumni to surprise and visit with fans.

While the traditional tailgate parties ordinarily hosted during Tailgate Tour to raise money for charity did not take place during the Packers Road Trip, the team presented donations and giveaway items to fans at several stops.