Retired Green Bay Packers players surprise fans in Wisconsin Dells

Four retired NFL players who played for the Green Bay Packers surprised fans July 24 with a visit to Wisconsin Dells.
James Jones, Nick Collins, Ryan Grant and Morgan Burnett, who were a part of the Super Bowl XLV championship team in 2011, made an appearance at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park and Mt. Olympus Theme and Waterpark as a part of the Packers Road Trip, a modified version of the Packers Tailgate Tour.
At Yogi Bear Jellystone Park all four players were greeted with chants of “Go Pack Go” as they entered the waterpark area of the resort for around 45 minutes to interact with attendees and fans. The former Packers ran obstacle course games, signed autographs, took pictures with fans and handed out free apparel and gear. A brief question and answer session was also held.
The group then departed to Mt. Olympus to ride roller coasters and meet with fans, according to the Green Bay Packers Facebook page and blog post on the Packer's website. More on the group's stop in Wisconsin Dells can be found at the Green Bay Packer's website.
Ryan Grant, who was a running back for the Packers from 2007 to 2011 and briefly in 2012, said in an interview with the Dells Events it’s great to interact with the team’s fans across the state. He said it was also his first time to the Wisconsin Dells campground and resort.
“Packer fans are the best and year round, year in (and) year out…” Grant said. “To be able to go around the state and give back some of that love and just show our appreciation for everything that you guys do is really something special.”
Jones, Collins, Grant and Burnett boarded a Packers-themed bus and traveled to several areas to surprise locations throughout northeastern, southeastern and southwestern Wisconsin July 22-25. Stops included numerous surprise visits to hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues and community centers. The Packers Tailgate Tour event could not take place the last two years due to the COVID-pandemic, so the Packers Road Trip was intended to create a modified opportunity for Packers alumni to surprise and visit with fans.
While the traditional tailgate parties ordinarily hosted during Tailgate Tour to raise money for charity did not take place during the Packers Road Trip, the team presented donations and giveaway items to fans at several stops.
“We’ve missed traveling for our annual Tailgate Tour and we hope the Road Trip will bring joy to the fans we have a chance to visit,” said Cathy Dworak, Packers director of community outreach and player/alumni relations in a July 20 press release announcing the tour. “We appreciate this opportunity to show our community how much they mean to us and we’re looking forward to getting on the road and greeting Packers fans in person for the first time in a long time.”
GALLERY: Retired Green Bay Packers visit to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Wisconsin Dells
Chaytin and Morgan
Nick and Joel high five
Maggey and Nick take picture
