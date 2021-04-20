Retired Watertown Police Officer killed son before himself

WATERTOWN – A retired Watertown Police Officer died by suicide after causing the death of his son, according to a press release from the Watertown Police Department.

Watertown Police Detective Ben Olsen sent out a press release saying the Watertown Police Department had been called to check on the welfare of Douglas Teuteberg Friday. Watertown officers attempted to contact Teuteberg by phone and in person. Investigators pinged cell phones and attempted to contact at those locations as well. After their leads were exhausted, Watertown Police entered Teuteberg’s home, as community caregivers, where they found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.

Teuteberg retired from Watertown Police after 19 years in 2017. Due to his former employment, Watertown Police contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit to investigate.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release on Saturday stating that the investigation was underway in the death of the 52-year-old man and 16-year-old boy which had occurred at 909 Country Lane in Watertown. The sheriff’s office was called in at 3:42 a.m. Saturday to assist in the investigation.