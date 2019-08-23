With the retirement of longtime parks foreman Phil Koch, Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy said department duties will be shifted to accommodate a full-time arborist on staff.
“We took the opportunity to study and look at our needs,” Murphy said. “We wanted to have someone with a new, comprehensive perspective to maintain those trees.”
An effort to modify the position has been underway for about a month. The city Human Resources Committee reviewed the position duties Aug. 5 and recommended its approval to the Common Council, which approved the title Thursday in an 8-0 vote during its meeting. Martin Havlovic was absent.
The purpose of the position is to maintain city parks, recreation and urban forestry areas through the expertise of someone with experience working with parks and who holds certification as an arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture. The city will also consider applicants with the ability to gain certification within 18 months of being hired.
Murphy said someone with an associate degree in urban forestry would be able to properly identify problems with trees and expertly maintain the city’s inventory of more than 3,000 trees.
The city has not had someone with forestry expertise for years and has instead been contracting with outside sources to diagnose problems and maintain the tree population, Murphy said. He said as a designated Tree City USA for more than two decades, it’s important to ensure the health of the Portage tree population.
“We want to live up to that moniker,” he said. “We felt it was a need.”
With the shift from a parks foreman to an arborist, Murphy said the duties Koch previously held would be designated to other parks department employees.
Department Manager Toby Monogue said he doesn’t have any concerns over the shift. Two longtime crew members who serve the department full-time and Monogue said though the supervisory duties are shifted to him he has confidence they will be able to do their jobs effectively.
“I think that will probably just be kind of a learning curve,” he said.
There are a variety of needs for an urban forester, from the infestation of the emerald ash borer to just general work on trees that die or become a nuisance “that are part of the city’s responsibility,” Monogue said.
“It’s something that I think, with the timing and the discussion, I agree can be very beneficial to help the city out,” he said.
Murphy echoed the sentiment, and said it will be beneficial to have someone on staff who can diagnose problems and direct workers on how to proceed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)